Mumbai features among APAC's top 10 preferred investment destinations
(MENAFN- sloughpr) Value creation & flexible capital to shape APAC real estate investment in 2027; Mumbai features amongst the top 10 preferred investment destinations: Colliers India
·Tokyo, Osaka & Sydney emerge as APAC’s top three preferred investment destinations for 2027
• APAC investors shift towards value creation, with 60% of potential deployment focused on value-add and opportunistic strategies
·Industrial & logistics, multifamily and data centres lead APAC preferences beyond office
· India to witness greater traction across hospitality & alternative assets
Gurugram, 24 November 2026– Asia Pacific real estate investors are navigating higher financing costs, with 60% of capital deployment in the region focused on value-add and opportunistic strategies, according to Colliers' 2027 Global Investor Outlook report. Supported by resilient occupier demand, rental growth potential, and strengthening market conditions, capital is being deployed more selectively towards markets and sectors offering income growth, value creation, and long-term stability.
Findings from Collie’s’ 2027 Global Investor Outlook, based on in-house expert insights and a survey of more than 1,170 international investors across 35 countries, point to a more targeted investment environment across Asia Pacific in 2027.
Tokyo, Osaka and Sydney feature prominently; Mumbai amongst top 10 preferred destinations for cross- border capital in APAC
Capital deployment across APAC is set to remain highly selective in 2027, favouring markets that offer a compelling combination of economic growth, occupier demand, supply constraints and liquidity. Tokyo ranks first among preferred destinations for cross-border investment activity in Asia Pacific, followed by Osaka & Sydney. Other preferred destinations in the region include Melbourne, Singapore, Brisbane, Sapporo, Seoul, Hong Kong, Auckland, Ho Chi Minh City, Mumbai, etc.
Mumbai has emerged as one of APAC’s top 10 preferred destinations for cross-border real estate investment, reflecting growing global investor confidence in Ind’a’s long-term growth potential. Apart from the office sector, major Indian cities continue to see broad-based investment activity, extending to residential, industrial & logistics, data centres, hospitality and other real estate sectors. Strong occupier demand, a deep pool of investment-grade assets, improving infrastructure and expanding institutional participation are further strengthening investment appeal in India, especially Mumbai. As I’dia’s financial & commercial capital and a key gateway for global businesses, Mumbai benefits from a deep & diversified occupier base. Ongoing infrastructure developments, including the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link & Navi Mumbai International Airport, are further enhancing regional connectivity and unlocking new growth corridors in the metropolitan region, reinforcing its appeal to domestic & global investors.
"Mumbai, amongst APAC's preferred cross-border investment destinations, underscores the growing confidence of global investors in India's established markets and their long-term growth potential. Looking ahead, we expect investment activity across the top Indian markets to remain robust, driven by strong occupier demand, increasing appetite for high-quality assets, and a greater focus on value creation. Asset repositioning, sustainability initiatives, operational enhancements, and AI-led transformation are expected to emerge as key investment themes in 2027, further strengthening India's appeal to institutional capital," said Badal Yagnik, CEO and Managing Director, Colliers India.
Quality will define the next office cycle
At APAC level, investors continue to target office, particularly higher-quality assets with strong income fundamentals, alongside industrial & logistics and multifamily. Meanwhile, AI and digitalization are driving growing interest in data centres, where 40% of APAC investors favour powered land as their preferred acquisition strategy.
Colliers expect the next office investment cycle to be defined by a widening divide between prime and secondary assets rather than a broad-based recovery. Prime Grade A offices across top markets are positioned to benefit from occupiers’ continued flight to quality and rental growth, while investment in lower-quality buildings will increasingly depend on their potential for refurbishment, repositioning or a change of use.
In India, Grade A office assets across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, and Pune are expected to remain the preferred investment choice, supported by robust space uptake across demand segments including Global Capability Centres (GCCs).
Demand prospects continue to support investment opportunities in India beyond office assets and across industrial & logistics, residential, hospitality & alternative sectors in India. While office assets remained the major driver of real estate investments in India, accounting for a 37% share during the first nine months of 2026, investments in alternatives & hospitality assets rose 6-7X times each, compared to the corresponding period of 2025. Within alternatives, data centres are witnessing renewed investor interest in cities like Mumbai, supported by growing hyperscale requirements, expanding enterprise data usage and supportive digital infrastructure policies.
Investors move further up the risk spectrum
Higher financing costs are also encouraging more active strategies and flexible capital structures. Value-add and opportunistic strategies, including development, together account for 60% of Asia Pacific investo’s’ deployment intentions, compared with 19% for core-plus, 15% for core and 6% for debt.
"Our report concludes that Asia Pac’fic’s 2027 opportunity is shifting from a broad market recovery story towards asset selection. Regional investment volumes are already above the 10-year average, while rental growth, capital-market liquidity, AI and digital infrastructure and structural demand across living, logistics and selected retail markets are creating multiple routes to deplo”ment,” said Theo Novak, ’olliers’ Managing Director of Capital Markets, Asia Pacific
Five forces likely to shape Asia Pacific investment in 2027
1. Resilient income: 66% of Asia Pacific respondents expect rental growth to have a positive impact, supporting demand for assets able to deliver stable income growth.
2.Value-add opportunities: Value-add represents 25% of Asia Pacific investment strategy selections, as capital targets assets that can be acquired below replacement cost then refurbished or repositioned.
3. More flexible capital: Recapitalisations, joint ventures and real estate secondaries are expected to provide new ways for investors to deploy capital and for owners to recycle it.
4. Technology-driven capital rotation: Gains from high-performing technology and AI-related investments could provide a new source of capital for real estate.
5. Continued economic growth: 53% of Asia Pacific respondents expect regional economic growth to have a positive impact, supporting occupier fundamentals and investor confidence.
Download the full 2027 Global Investor Outlook.
·Tokyo, Osaka & Sydney emerge as APAC’s top three preferred investment destinations for 2027
• APAC investors shift towards value creation, with 60% of potential deployment focused on value-add and opportunistic strategies
·Industrial & logistics, multifamily and data centres lead APAC preferences beyond office
· India to witness greater traction across hospitality & alternative assets
Gurugram, 24 November 2026– Asia Pacific real estate investors are navigating higher financing costs, with 60% of capital deployment in the region focused on value-add and opportunistic strategies, according to Colliers' 2027 Global Investor Outlook report. Supported by resilient occupier demand, rental growth potential, and strengthening market conditions, capital is being deployed more selectively towards markets and sectors offering income growth, value creation, and long-term stability.
Findings from Collie’s’ 2027 Global Investor Outlook, based on in-house expert insights and a survey of more than 1,170 international investors across 35 countries, point to a more targeted investment environment across Asia Pacific in 2027.
Tokyo, Osaka and Sydney feature prominently; Mumbai amongst top 10 preferred destinations for cross- border capital in APAC
Capital deployment across APAC is set to remain highly selective in 2027, favouring markets that offer a compelling combination of economic growth, occupier demand, supply constraints and liquidity. Tokyo ranks first among preferred destinations for cross-border investment activity in Asia Pacific, followed by Osaka & Sydney. Other preferred destinations in the region include Melbourne, Singapore, Brisbane, Sapporo, Seoul, Hong Kong, Auckland, Ho Chi Minh City, Mumbai, etc.
Mumbai has emerged as one of APAC’s top 10 preferred destinations for cross-border real estate investment, reflecting growing global investor confidence in Ind’a’s long-term growth potential. Apart from the office sector, major Indian cities continue to see broad-based investment activity, extending to residential, industrial & logistics, data centres, hospitality and other real estate sectors. Strong occupier demand, a deep pool of investment-grade assets, improving infrastructure and expanding institutional participation are further strengthening investment appeal in India, especially Mumbai. As I’dia’s financial & commercial capital and a key gateway for global businesses, Mumbai benefits from a deep & diversified occupier base. Ongoing infrastructure developments, including the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link & Navi Mumbai International Airport, are further enhancing regional connectivity and unlocking new growth corridors in the metropolitan region, reinforcing its appeal to domestic & global investors.
"Mumbai, amongst APAC's preferred cross-border investment destinations, underscores the growing confidence of global investors in India's established markets and their long-term growth potential. Looking ahead, we expect investment activity across the top Indian markets to remain robust, driven by strong occupier demand, increasing appetite for high-quality assets, and a greater focus on value creation. Asset repositioning, sustainability initiatives, operational enhancements, and AI-led transformation are expected to emerge as key investment themes in 2027, further strengthening India's appeal to institutional capital," said Badal Yagnik, CEO and Managing Director, Colliers India.
Quality will define the next office cycle
At APAC level, investors continue to target office, particularly higher-quality assets with strong income fundamentals, alongside industrial & logistics and multifamily. Meanwhile, AI and digitalization are driving growing interest in data centres, where 40% of APAC investors favour powered land as their preferred acquisition strategy.
Colliers expect the next office investment cycle to be defined by a widening divide between prime and secondary assets rather than a broad-based recovery. Prime Grade A offices across top markets are positioned to benefit from occupiers’ continued flight to quality and rental growth, while investment in lower-quality buildings will increasingly depend on their potential for refurbishment, repositioning or a change of use.
In India, Grade A office assets across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, and Pune are expected to remain the preferred investment choice, supported by robust space uptake across demand segments including Global Capability Centres (GCCs).
Demand prospects continue to support investment opportunities in India beyond office assets and across industrial & logistics, residential, hospitality & alternative sectors in India. While office assets remained the major driver of real estate investments in India, accounting for a 37% share during the first nine months of 2026, investments in alternatives & hospitality assets rose 6-7X times each, compared to the corresponding period of 2025. Within alternatives, data centres are witnessing renewed investor interest in cities like Mumbai, supported by growing hyperscale requirements, expanding enterprise data usage and supportive digital infrastructure policies.
Investors move further up the risk spectrum
Higher financing costs are also encouraging more active strategies and flexible capital structures. Value-add and opportunistic strategies, including development, together account for 60% of Asia Pacific investo’s’ deployment intentions, compared with 19% for core-plus, 15% for core and 6% for debt.
"Our report concludes that Asia Pac’fic’s 2027 opportunity is shifting from a broad market recovery story towards asset selection. Regional investment volumes are already above the 10-year average, while rental growth, capital-market liquidity, AI and digital infrastructure and structural demand across living, logistics and selected retail markets are creating multiple routes to deplo”ment,” said Theo Novak, ’olliers’ Managing Director of Capital Markets, Asia Pacific
Five forces likely to shape Asia Pacific investment in 2027
1. Resilient income: 66% of Asia Pacific respondents expect rental growth to have a positive impact, supporting demand for assets able to deliver stable income growth.
2.Value-add opportunities: Value-add represents 25% of Asia Pacific investment strategy selections, as capital targets assets that can be acquired below replacement cost then refurbished or repositioned.
3. More flexible capital: Recapitalisations, joint ventures and real estate secondaries are expected to provide new ways for investors to deploy capital and for owners to recycle it.
4. Technology-driven capital rotation: Gains from high-performing technology and AI-related investments could provide a new source of capital for real estate.
5. Continued economic growth: 53% of Asia Pacific respondents expect regional economic growth to have a positive impact, supporting occupier fundamentals and investor confidence.
Download the full 2027 Global Investor Outlook.
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