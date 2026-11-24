Germany Domestic Violence Surges to Record 280,129 Victims
(MENAFN) Germany recorded a record number of domestic violence victims in 2025, with crimes against women rising in every category tracked, the Interior Ministry announced Tuesday.
Police registered 197,667 female victims of domestic violence, a 2.8% increase over the previous year. Across both sexes, 280,129 people were affected, also up 2.8%. Intimate partner violence accounted for 179,940 victims (+2.3%), while violence within the family accounted for 100,189 (+3.7%).
Women and girls made up 70.6% of all domestic violence victims, and 79.4% of intimate partner violence victims. More than 142,800 women and girls suffered partner violence in 2025, or, statistically, more than 16 every hour. Roughly three in four suspects in domestic violence cases were male.
The violence proved deadly for 292 people, 209 of them women and girls. Partners or former partners killed 130 of those 209.
Sexual offenses and digital violence
Authorities logged 54,675 female victims of sexual offenses, a 2.3% rise on the prior year. Nearly half were minors when the crimes occurred, according to a ministry statement.
Digital violence rose faster. The number of female victims climbed by just under 16% to 31,221, most of them targeted through coercion, threats and stalking. About 30% were minors at the time.
Misogynistic crimes surge
Politically motivated misogynistic offenses rose almost 50% to 819 cases, and have quadrupled since 2022. Insults made up more than half of the 2025 cases, followed by propaganda offenses and incitement of the public. Of the 54 violent misogynistic offenses recorded, most involved bodily injury.
Femicide definition introduced
Because police crime statistics do not capture motive, the deaths cannot be definitively classified as femicide. The report “Gender-Specific Violence Against Women” nonetheless sets out, for the first time, a definition of femicide drafted by a federal-state working group created for that purpose. Officials intend to operationalize the definition so the phenomenon can be clearly documented going forward.
Police registered 197,667 female victims of domestic violence, a 2.8% increase over the previous year. Across both sexes, 280,129 people were affected, also up 2.8%. Intimate partner violence accounted for 179,940 victims (+2.3%), while violence within the family accounted for 100,189 (+3.7%).
Women and girls made up 70.6% of all domestic violence victims, and 79.4% of intimate partner violence victims. More than 142,800 women and girls suffered partner violence in 2025, or, statistically, more than 16 every hour. Roughly three in four suspects in domestic violence cases were male.
The violence proved deadly for 292 people, 209 of them women and girls. Partners or former partners killed 130 of those 209.
Sexual offenses and digital violence
Authorities logged 54,675 female victims of sexual offenses, a 2.3% rise on the prior year. Nearly half were minors when the crimes occurred, according to a ministry statement.
Digital violence rose faster. The number of female victims climbed by just under 16% to 31,221, most of them targeted through coercion, threats and stalking. About 30% were minors at the time.
Misogynistic crimes surge
Politically motivated misogynistic offenses rose almost 50% to 819 cases, and have quadrupled since 2022. Insults made up more than half of the 2025 cases, followed by propaganda offenses and incitement of the public. Of the 54 violent misogynistic offenses recorded, most involved bodily injury.
Femicide definition introduced
Because police crime statistics do not capture motive, the deaths cannot be definitively classified as femicide. The report “Gender-Specific Violence Against Women” nonetheless sets out, for the first time, a definition of femicide drafted by a federal-state working group created for that purpose. Officials intend to operationalize the definition so the phenomenon can be clearly documented going forward.
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