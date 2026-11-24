MENAFN - Trend News Agency)TBC Uzbekistan plans to increase lending to businesses owned by women, young entrepreneurs and rural residents by at least 20% annually, according to the company's first standalone Sustainability Report.

The report, covering the 2025 financial year and prepared in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, outlines the digital banking group's sustainability commitments and its contribution to Uzbekistan's economy.

TBC Bank Uzbekistan also aims to ensure that more than 95% of its micro, small and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) loan portfolio is ESG-tagged by the end of 2028.

The targets come amid a significant financing gap in Uzbekistan's small-business sector. According to the World Bank, MSMEs face an estimated $6 billion funding shortfall. Women-led businesses account for nearly one-third of registered MSMEs but receive only 14% of loans extended to the sector.

In 2025, TBC Uzbekistan attracted $141.5 million in international funding to support sustainable development and MSME financing. More than $45 million in cumulative funding has been mobilized from international partners, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Triple Jump and BlueOrchard, with a particular focus on women's entrepreneurship.

The company's initiatives have supported more than 550,000 women and women-led businesses, while over 800 women entrepreneurs have received practical digital business training.

TBC Uzbekistan's digital banking model has also expanded access to financing beyond major urban centers, with customers outside Tashkent accounting for nearly 75% of its MSME loan portfolio.

"Access to finance remains a significant challenge for many entrepreneurs in Uzbekistan, particularly women, young people and businesses outside major cities. Our digital model allows us to reach these customers at scale, and we want to build on that opportunity with measurable commitments," TBC Uzbekistan CEO Nika Kurdiani said.

He added that responsible lending, customer protection and the responsible use of technology would remain central to the company's strategy.

The report also highlights TBC Uzbekistan's approach to responsible artificial intelligence, data protection and fraud prevention. The company said it has established an independent quality-control function to review AI interactions, separate from its model-development team, while sensitive banking data remains within its controlled technology environment.

Beyond financial services, the company's sustainability initiatives include The Breathing Wall, an air-purifying mural in Tashkent designed to raise awareness of urban air pollution. TBC also supported the restoration of three historic mosaic panels in the capital and the redesign of maps across 12 Tashkent Metro stations.

TBC Uzbekistan is part of London-listed TBC Bank Group (LSE: TBCG), a digital financial services group operating in Central Asia. Its ecosystem combines digital banking services through TBC UZ and payment services through Payme, alongside business banking solutions provided by TBC Business and BILLZ.

The group reported more than 6 million monthly active users in Uzbekistan and said its digital ecosystem had received international recognition, including awards from Euromoney and recognition by CNBC and Statista.