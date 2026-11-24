Palazzo Sanzio Rome, A Radisson Collection Hotel is a 7 1 -room five-star hotel in Rome, Italy, affiliated with Radisson Collection, part of Radisson Hotel Group. Opening on 19 November 2026, it is the brand's third hotel in the city, after Radisson Collection Hotel, Roma Antica and Palazzo Montemartini Rome, A Radisson Collection Hotel, and its first in Trastevere.

Set within a meticulously transformed early 20th-century palazzo, the hotel brings together preserved Roman architecture, contemporary design, curated art, modern Mediterranean dining, a dedicated wellness experience and a panoramic rooftop overlooking the Eternal City.

Palazzo Sanzio Rome, A Radisson Collection Hotel, was conceived as a contemporary noble residence in the heart of Rome. The hotel takes its name from its address on Lungotevere Raffaello Sanzio, named for the Renaissance artist Raphael, whose frescoes can be seen at Villa Farnesina, a seven-minute walk away. Milan-based architecture and design studio De.Tales, led by Giuseppe Varsavia and Igor Rebosio, preserved the historic façade and monumental staircase while introducing warm neutral tones, natural materials, tactile finishes, and accents of rosso porpora.

Yilmaz Yildirimlar, COO, Managed Hotels, Europe, Radisson Hotel Group, comments:“The opportunity for a third Radisson Collection hotel in Rome was to give guests a genuinely different way to stay in the city. Radisson Collection Hotel, Roma Antica puts guests in the heart of the historic center, while Palazzo Montemartini Rome offers a base near Termini. We chose Trastevere for the everyday life of the neighborhood. At Palazzo Sanzio Rome, guests can stay in an intimate residence on the banks of the Tiber and step straight into a neighborhood where people live, meet, and dine, all while staying in central Rome. That combination gives Palazzo Sanzio a clear place in our Rome portfolio.”

Location

Set on the banks of the Tiber in central Rome, Palazzo Sanzio Rome is about a five-minute walk from Tiber Island, eight minutes from the market square at Campo de' Fiori. The Pantheon and St. Peter's Basilica are also within walking distance, and Roma Termini train station is an 18- to 25-minute drive.

In Trastevere, the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere is a three-minute walk from the hotel, and the archaeological remains beneath the Basilica of San Crisogono are five minutes away. Guests can reach the historic Spezieria di Santa Maria della Scala in six minutes and Villa Farnesina, home to Renaissance frescoes by Raphael and his school, in seven. Galleria Corsini, which displays works by Caravaggio, Guido Reni, and Fra Angelico, is an eight-minute walk, while the Basilica of Santa Cecilia in Trastevere is about 10 minutes away on foot.

Architecture and design

The original architecture remains at the heart of the hotel. At the entrance, a bespoke bronze-finished portal is set within the historic arched doorway and preserved ornamental stucco, creating a contemporary threshold between the city and the palazzo. Crema Marfil and Nero Marquina marble, arranged in a custom pattern by De.Tales, lead towards the monumental staircase. The lobby has been imagined as the foyer of an elegant private residence, with an antiqued mirrored ceiling, custom furnishings by Pianca and a bar finished in genuine amber onyx, serving coffee, cocktails and light bites.

Palazzo Sanzio Rome's art collection was curated in collaboration with Kooness, an international art consultancy specialising in contemporary collections. It explores four themes: Rome's layered history; the flow of the Tiber and daily rhythms of Trastevere; the city's distinctive light; and the dialogue between contemporary design and historic architecture. The hotel's collaboration with renowned Galleria Muciaccia further strengthens its connection to the international contemporary art scene, featuring works by internationally recognised artists including Philip Colbert and Frank Holliday. Some of their works will be displayed in selected suites and common areas.

Accommodation

Palazzo Sanzio Rome has 59 rooms and 12 suites, with views of the Tiber River or across the rooftops of Trastevere. Guest rooms range from 23 to 28 m2, while suites range from 40 to 44 m2. The hotel's two Presidential Suites each span 46 m2 and feature a balcony overlooking the Tiber.

The interiors carry the hotel's residential style into the guest rooms and suites with marmorino wall finishes, textured wallpapers by Jannelli&Volpi, oak parquet laid in an Italian herringbone pattern, and custom furnishings by Pianca. Accents of rosso porpora appear in select textiles and details, while the bathrooms pair light stone and fluted glass with satin-bronze accents and Gessi fittings.

Dining and social spaces

The 600 m2 rooftop is one of Palazzo Sanzio Rome's defining experiences, with sweeping 360-degree views across the Tiber and Rome's historic skyline. The terrace features flooring inspired by the warm tones and texture of travertine, relaxed outdoor furnishings by Unopiù and two dining areas shaded by elegant pergolas.

At Terrazza Riva, the rooftop restaurant and bar at Palazzo Sanzio Rome, chef Simone Frezzotti serves contemporary Mediterranean cuisine rooted in Italian tradition, with seasonal ingredients, fresh seafood, and grilled specialties. With indoor and outdoor seating available year-round, guests can enjoy lunch, sunset aperitivo, or dinner. The hotel offers an Italian-style breakfast buffet each morning.

Wellness and amenities

The hotel offers a more restorative rhythm on its lower ground floor, where a secluded wellness space has been designed for moments of calm. Guests can unwind in the Turkish bath, enjoy treatments in dedicated treatment rooms, including a space designed for couples, or maintain their fitness routine in a gym equipped with latest-generation Technogym equipment.

Events and meetings

Terrazza Riva, the hotel's rooftop restaurant and bar, is available for weddings and private celebrations. It accommodates up to 70 guests for a seated event or 120 for a standing reception, with panoramic views of Rome as a backdrop. The hotel's dedicated wedding team works with each couple to tailor the celebration, from the menu to the atmosphere of the reception.

Ruggero Silipo, Cluster General Manager, Palazzo Sanzio Rome, A Radisson Collection Hotel and Radisson Collection Hotel, Roma Antica, says:“For me, opening Palazzo Sanzio is about creating a new chapter of hospitality in Rome. We have had the privilege of bringing a historic Roman building back to life as a place that feels elegant but never distant, sophisticated yet genuinely warm. Every detail, from its location along the Tiber to its rooftop overlooking Rome, has been conceived to give guests a way to experience the city. My favorite time to be on the rooftop is sunset, when the last light falls across the rooftops of Trastevere. It's the moment I'd tell any guest to make time for. Being entrusted with bringing this vision to life alongside an extraordinary team is both a responsibility and a source of immense pride.”

For bookings and hotel details, visit Palazzo Sanzio Rome, A Radisson Collection Hotel on RadissonHotels.com.

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