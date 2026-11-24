MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First humanoid concierge“Six Seven” will be deployed in Novotel Singapore on Stevens









YYForce's trained humanoid concierge robot "Six Seven" (67)

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YYForce Inc. (NASDAQ: YFOR) (“YYForce” or the“Company”), an AI-enabled frontline workforce, robotics, and facility solutions provider, today announced the launch of a proprietary-trained humanoid robot built for live hospitality concierge operations, utilizing NVIDIA Jetson edge AI computing and NVIDIA Isaac Sim simulation workflows.

Named "Six Seven" (67) by the hotel team, the first humanoid concierge will be deployed at Novotel Singapore on Stevens, marking a significant milestone in transitioning commercial embodied AI from training environments into real-world, guest-facing hotel service.

Integrated into YYForce's Workforce OS architecture, "Six Seven" combines natural conversational intelligence with real-time property and local knowledge to deliver end-to-end guest engagement in the hotel lobby. The humanoid concierge is trained to handle a range of guest interactions, including:

Full Hotel & Dining Concierge: Providing immediate answers regarding on-site restaurants, venue locations, operating hours, dining menus, and daily hotel events and activities.

Local & Singapore-Wide Travel Guidance: Assisting visitors with neighborhood navigation, nearby attractions, transportation options, and curated tourism recommendations across Singapore.



Interactive Hospitality & Storytelling: Responding naturally to open-ended guest inquiries and engaging visitors and families with interactive storytelling to create a memorable arrival experience.



A short video of Six Seven in training is available here:

To achieve reliable performance in dynamic public hospitality spaces, YYForce developed and validated "Six Seven" using NVIDIA Isaac Sim for physical AI simulation and synthetic training, paired with NVIDIA Jetson for low-latency, onboard edge AI inference and real-time voice interaction.

“Six Seven's deployment at Novotel Singapore on Stevens will show that humanoid robotics can deliver genuine warmth, accuracy, and operational value on the hotel front line," said Mike Fu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of YYForce. "With Six Seven built on NVIDIA Jetson and Isaac Sim within our Workforce OS platform, we are accelerating the commercial rollout of embodied AI, empowering hospitality partners to elevate guest experiences while addressing persistent frontline staffing challenges."

This deployment builds upon YYForce's dedicated robotics training and data collection initiatives in Singapore and Malaysia, advancing the Company's broader strategy to scale commercial service robots across hospitality, retail, and integrated facility management environments.

About YYForce Inc.

YYForce Inc. (NASDAQ: YFOR) is an AI-enabled workforce solutions and integrated facility management provider operating across Asia and beyond. Driven by its mission to transform frontline work through AI, robotics, and integrated workforce solutions, the Company brings together people, intelligent software, and commercial robotics into one connected ecosystem. Its portfolio spans intelligent workforce matching (YY Circle, Yolara AI), digital estate management (24iFM), and service robot deployment, leasing, maintenance, and humanoid robotics development-serving hospitality, facilities management, retail, logistics, and other frontline-driven industries. Guided by its vision to build the future of work where people and intelligent technology thrive together, YYForce helps businesses improve productivity, enhance everyday experiences, and build a smarter, more sustainable workforce.

For more information, visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the deployment, performance and capabilities of the Company's humanoid concierge robot, the use of third-party AI computing and simulation technologies, and YYForce's plans to scale commercial service robots across hospitality, retail and integrated facility management. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the performance, reliability and safety of robotics and AI systems in public environments; the accuracy of AI-generated responses; data privacy and personal data protection requirements; reliance on third-party hardware and software suppliers, including supply chain or trade restrictions; customer acceptance and demand; the timing of deployments; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVIDIA, Jetson and Isaac Sim are trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation. References to NVIDIA, and other third parties are for informational purposes only and do not imply any endorsement by, or partnership with, those parties beyond what is expressly stated.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at