(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Millicom (Tigo) announces tender results of cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 6.25% senior notes due 2029 Luxembourg, November 24 , 20 26 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: TIGO), a public limited liability company (société anonyme) organized and established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, today announced the tender results in connection with its offer to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (the“Notes”) (the“Tender Offer”). The Tender Offer was made upon the terms and subject to the conditions (including the Financing Condition (as defined in the Offer to Purchase)) set forth in the offer to purchase dated November 17, 2026 (the“Offer to Purchase”). As previously announced, the expiration time for the Tender Offer was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 23, 2026 (such date and time, the“Expiration Time”). As of the Expiration Time, U.S.$431,262,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes, representing approximately 70% of the outstanding Notes, had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Tender Offer. Settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to occur on or about November 25, 2026 (the“Settlement Date”). The table below summarizes certain payment terms for the Notes:

Description of Security CUSIP No. ISIN Outstanding Principal Amount as of the Date Hereof Consideration per U.S.$1,000 Outstanding Principal Amount(1) Aggregate Principal Amount Validly Tendered Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding After Giving Effect to Settlement of the Tender Offer 6.25% Senior Notes due 2029 144A:

600814 AQ0

Reg S:

L6388G HV5 144A: US600814AQ03

Reg S:

USL6388GHV51 U.S.$616,105,800 U.S.$1,000 U.S.$431,262,000 U.S.$184,843,800

(1) The Consideration for the Notes will be paid together with accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date for the Notes up to, but not including, the Settlement Date.

Upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Tender Offer set forth in the Offer to Purchase, all Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Time and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Withdrawal Deadline (as defined in the Offer to Purchase), if accepted by Millicom for purchase, will be paid in full by Millicom on the Settlement Date, and Holders of such Notes will receive the Consideration plus accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date for the Notes to, but not including, the Settlement Date.

The aggregate principal amount of the Notes reflected in DTC's records is U.S.$684,562,000 (the“Pre-Factor Amount”). After giving effect to the pool factor applied by DTC, the aggregate principal amount actually outstanding is U.S.$616,105,800 (the“Post-Factor Amount”). The Consideration will be multiplied by a scaling factor of 0.90, so Holders will receive U.S.$900 for each U.S.$1,000 Pre-Factor Amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase, which equals U.S.$1,000 for each U.S.$1,000 Post-Factor Amount. References to minimum denominations and integral multiples are to Pre-Factor Amounts.

The obligation of Millicom to purchase Notes in the Tender Offer is conditioned on the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, including, without limitation, the Financing Condition, described in the Offer to Purchase. On November 18, 2026, Millicom priced an offering of $900,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 7.500% Senior Notes due 2033 (the“New Notes”). Although Millicom expects the offering of the New Notes to close on November 24, 2026, no assurance can be given that the offering will be completed on the expected terms or at all, or that the Financing Condition will be satisfied.

The information and tender agent for the Tender Offer is Citibank, N.A., London Branch. Requests for documentation and questions regarding the Tender Offer can be directed to Citibank, N.A., London Branch at its telephone number +44 20 7508 3867, or by email at....

Copies of the Offer to Purchase are available from the tender offer website (the“Tender Offer Website”):, subject to eligibility confirmation and registration.

Any questions or requests for assistance or for additional copies of this notice may be directed to the dealer manager at its telephone numbers set forth below or, if by any Holder, to such Holder's broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Tender Offer.

The dealer manager for the Tender Offer is:

BNP Paribas Securities Corp.

787 Seventh Avenue

New York, NY 10019

United States

Attention: Liability Management Group

Toll-Free: +1 (888) 210-4358

Collect: +1 (212) 841-3059

In Europe: +33 1 55 77 78 94

Email:...

This notice does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, or any solicitation of any offer to sell, the Notes or any other securities in the United States or any other country, nor shall it or any part of it, or the fact of its release, form the basis of, or be relied on or in connection with, any contract therefor. The Tender Offer is made only by and pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase, and the information in this notice is qualified by reference to the Offer to Purchase. None of Millicom, the dealer manager or the information and tender agent have made any recommendation as to whether Holders should tender their Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer.

F orward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often are preceded by words such as“believes,”“expects,”“may,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“intends,”“assumes,”“will” or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained herein include statements about the Tender Offer for the Notes, the Company's New Notes Offering (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) and its intended use of proceeds therefrom. These expectations may or may not be realized. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions or judgments that prove to be incorrect. In addition, Millicom's business and operations involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Millicom, which could result in Millicom's expectations not being realized or otherwise materially affect the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of Millicom. Some of the factors that could cause future results to materially differ from recent results or those projected in forward-looking statements are described in Millicom's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Millicom does not undertake any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date such statements were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, and the potential for variation of actual results from the assumptions on which certain of such forward-looking statements are based, investors should keep in mind that the results, events or developments disclosed in any forward-looking statement made in this document may not occur, and that actual results may vary materially from those described herein, including those described as anticipated, expected, targeted, projected or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Press: Investors: Sofia Corral, Director Corporate Communications

... Luca Pfeifer, VP of Investor Relations

...



About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ: TIGO) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through its TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, the company provides a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of September 30, 2026, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture and Chile associate, employed approximately 19,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 65 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 28 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg with principal executive offices in Doral, Florida.