Rehovot, Israel, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK, MTEKW) (“Maris-Tech” or the“Company”), a global leader in edge computing, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and video intelligence solutions for defense applications, today announced that it has successfully completed the initial milestones under the airborne video systems order for multiple next-generation manned airborne platforms that was previously announced on September 28, 2026.

The completed milestones, in the aggregate, represent a contractual value of approximately US$633,000.

As previously announced, Maris-Tech received its largest-ever order, valued at approximately US$10 million, to develop and supply advanced video systems for multiple next-generation manned airborne platforms. The order is part of a multi-year project being carried out in collaboration with Magam Safety Ltd. (“Magam”).

Israel Bar, Chief Executive Officer of Maris-Tech, commented:“We believe the successful completion of the initial milestones marks an important step forward in this multi-year project. The project is progressing in line with our plans, and we look forward to continuing our work with Magam on the development and supply of these advanced video systems.”

Maris-Tech expects to complete deliveries representing approximately US$7.1 million of the order value by the end of 2028.

About Maris-Tech Ltd.

Maris-Tech delivers AI-powered edge video solutions for mission-critical defense and security operations, enabling real-time situational awareness, intelligence gathering, and surveillance in bandwidth- and latency-constrained environments. Trusted by leading security organizations, Maris-Tech platforms are deployed across UAVs, UGVs, armored vehicles, and dismounted soldier systems, supporting missions that require ultra-low-latency video processing and onboard AI analytics. From intelligence collection in extreme conditions to AI-driven surveillance and terrain dominance, Maris-Tech masters the AI video pipeline at the edge through best-in-class SWaP-optimized, ruggedized computing solutions.

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Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the“safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as“believe,”“expect”“may”,“should,”“could,”“seek,”“intend,”“plan,”“goal,”“estimate,”“anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it is discussing its belief that the successful completion of the first milestones marks an important step forward in the multi-year project with Magam; the belief that the project is progressing in line with the Company's plans; the Company's expectations regarding continued work and collaboration with Magam; and the anticipated timing for completion of the remaining deliveries under the order. The Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: its ability to successfully market its products and services, including in the United States; the acceptance of its products and services by customers; its continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for its products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; its ability to successfully develop new products and services; its success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; its ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on May 15, 2026, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

Nir Bussy, CFO

Tel: +972-72-2424022

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