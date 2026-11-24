MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Voters turned on AI data centers across the country. James Altucher's latest free presentation explains why that plays right into Musk's biggest plan.

Washington, D.C., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elon Musk spent heavily on this election. Now the conventional wisdom says he came out of it bruised.

But look closer and a different picture shows up.

Many of the candidates who won this month campaigned on tougher rules for AI data centers. Voters in town after town pushed back on the massive facilities. For most of the tech industry, that's a serious problem.

For Musk, it may be the opening he's been waiting for.“Data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now,” he posted the day after the election.

The Problem Everyone Else Is Stuck With

Altucher says the AI race now comes down to power. “Our traditional powerplants can't generate enough energy to power AI to it's full potential,” he says.

Most of the big tech names are still trying to solve that on the ground, hunting for the next town that will say yes. Altucher says they were“caught flat footed, stuck on the ground.”

Every no vote makes that hunt harder.

The Plan That Goes Over Their Heads

Musk is looking somewhere else entirely. SpaceX has filed plans with the FCC for one million AI data center satellites powered by the sun. Instead of fighting for friendlier zoning rules, the plan moves the computing off the map.

Altucher says Musk saw the backlash coming. “But Elon Musk Knew This Would Happen,” he says.

That's the twist the election headlines missed. The same pushback that slows down Musk's rivals makes his plan look more necessary.

Doubted Again

Plenty of people will call the idea far-fetched. Altucher says that's how it always starts with Musk. “Having doubters is nothing new to Elon. This is how every great Musk success begins.”

He points to the record. Critics wrote off Tesla, SpaceX and Starlink before each one took off.“Elon has made a career out of proving the experts wrong,” Altucher says.

The prize this time is bigger than any of them. Altucher pegs the future of AI as a $25 trillion-a-year opportunity.

The Company Along for the Ride

Altucher's focus isn't Musk himself. It's who gets paid as the satellites go up.

He points to one small supplier whose hardware is already flying on Musk's satellites.“This company's chips ride up with every one of them,” he says. As the network grows, so does the business.

Altucher discusses the company in the presentation.

The election may have looked like a loss for Musk. Altucher believes it could turn out to be the moment his biggest plan pulled ahead.

About This Presentation

Musk Millionaires is James Altucher's free presentation on what he calls Elon Musk's plan to take over the AI industry by moving it into orbit. It explains the power crisis behind the plan, the federal filing that lays it out and details the small supplier Altucher believes is already riding along with every launch. Watch it here.

About James Altucher

James Altucher's Wall Street career spans more than three decades. He has managed money for hedge funds, raised more than $100 million for a venture capital firm and built AI-powered trading systems. He spotted NVIDIA in 2008 and was writing about SpaceX by 2012, years ahead of the crowd on both. On his long running podcast, he has interviewed some of the most famous hedge fund managers on Wall Street.

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