MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Nov 24 (IANS) Barely a day after the Kerala High Court quashed the suspension of 16 students of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit at Kalady, Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas on Tuesday decided to challenge the single-bench verdict before a Division Bench, threatening to reignite a bitter campus standoff that had appeared to be winding down.

The decision to file an appeal comes just hours after the students, all activists of the CPI(M)-backed Students Federation of India (SFI), called off their 22-day hunger strike on Monday and returned to the campus, hailing the court's ruling as a major victory.

On Monday, the single bench had set aside both the university's inquiry report and the suspension orders, while directing the varsity administration to conduct special examinations for the affected students within six weeks. In its observations, the court noted that the disciplinary committee's report appeared one-sided and remarked that forgiveness enhances rather than diminishes dignity.

Contending that the single-bench order is legally unsustainable, the Vice-Chancellor has now approached the Division Bench seeking to have the directive overturned.

The 16 students were suspended on September 1 in connection with an August 13 protest outside a Syndicate meeting, during which they allegedly manhandled the Vice-Chancellor and staged a mock funeral targeting her. The students, however, maintained that their agitation was aimed at highlighting the neglect of campus facilities and that the symbolic funeral represented their non-functional theatre department.

The disciplinary action subsequently snowballed into a major political row as the SFI launched an intense campaign demanding the revocation of the suspensions. Senior CPI(M) leaders rallied behind the agitators, with Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan visiting the protest site to express solidarity, accusing university authorities of adopting an inhuman approach and warning against jeopardising the students' academic future.

Kept away from academic activities for nearly three months, the students saw the legal battle escalate all the way to the Supreme Court following an earlier Division Bench intervention regarding their examination eligibility. While Monday's High Court ruling had briefly raised hopes of a resolution, the Vice-Chancellor's latest move signals that the confrontation between the administration and the SFI-backed students is far from over.