MENAFN - IANS) Mathura, Nov 24 (IANS) The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Agra Zone, in a joint operation with the Mant police, has seized 134 kg of cannabis worth approximately Rs 70 lakh from two cars near the Mant toll plaza on the Yamuna Expressway and arrested three alleged drug traffickers, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on a specific tip-off, the joint team intercepted the two vehicles and conducted a search near the toll plaza on Sunday, November 23.

The police recovered 67 packets, each weighing around two kg, containing a total of 134 kg of cannabis from cars with number plates (DL 3 CBW 3807) and (MH 47 W 1971).

The arrested accused have been identified as Anil Kumar alias Chhote, a native of Naugawan village in the Bidhuna area of Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district, who was currently residing in Delhi's Kakrola area near Dwarka Sector 17, and Sachin Devidas Tayawade and Somesh Sahebrao Manekar, both residents of Jamti Ganeshpur in Maharashtra's Amravati district.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told investigators that they had procured the consignment from a person identified as 'Anna' in Rajahmundry and were transporting it to Delhi.

According to the police, the accused had devised a plan to evade security checks during transportation. Somesh was allegedly driving a 5-seater premium hatchback ahead of a second car to act as a pilot, checking the route and informing the other vehicle about police movement and road conditions.

Anil was transporting the cannabis in the second car, and Somesh had allegedly arranged for Sachin to accompany Anil for security and surveillance, promising him Rs 25,000 and providing him with two mobile phones.

The two vehicles were intercepted when they came together near the Mant toll plaza, following which all three occupants were apprehended, police said.

Apart from the cannabis and the two cars, the police seized four mobile phones, including three Androids and a keypad phone, among other devices. Two debit cards belonging to two separate banks, along with Rs 3,200 in cash, were also recovered.

The police are now investigating the alleged supply chain, and efforts are underway to identify and trace 'Anna' in Rajahmundry as well as the network that was supposed to receive the consignment in Delhi.