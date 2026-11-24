MENAFN - IANS) Palakkad Nov 24 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a Class 9 student allegedly shot and injured his classmate with an old revolver inside a school at Thrithala's Paruthoor in Palakkad district on Tuesday, triggering panic among students and teachers.

The incident took place when the boy allegedly brought the old fashioned firearm to school, apparently to show it to his classmates.

What began as an attempt to exhibit the weapon ended in a potentially serious accident when it went off for the third time, hitting another student on the shoulder.

According to preliminary information, the boy allegedly fired the revolver twice outside the classroom before the third shot struck his classmate.

The injured student was immediately attended to, while the incident was reported to the police.

The revolver is suspected to belong to the boy's family.

It is not yet clear how the Class 9 student managed to get hold of the firearm and bring it into the school premises.

Police personnel rushed to the school after receiving information and took the boy into custody for questioning.

They are seeking to establish the exact circumstances under which the weapon was brought to the school and whether the firing was accidental.

A key part of the investigation is to ascertain whether the revolver has a valid firearm license and who among the family members legally possesses it.

The boy's elder family members have also been summoned by the police to explain the ownership and storage of the weapon.

Investigators are also examining how the student gained access to the revolver and whether he was aware of the risks involved in handling it.

The incident has raised serious questions about firearm safety and the ease with which a school going child could gain access to a weapon reportedly kept at home.

Police are continuing their inquiry and further details are awaited.