MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Nov 24 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday expressed confidence that the BJP would improve its victory margin in the November 27 Urban Local Body (ULB) elections, including Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) polls, saying that people were satisfied with the party's development work over the past five years.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said he had been conducting door-to-door campaigns every day in support of BJP candidates in his Assembly constituency and other areas ahead of the ULB elections.

He said the BJP's objective was to remain connected with the common people and work for their welfare.

According to him, the positive response from residents during the party's door-to-door campaign reflected their satisfaction with the work carried out by BJP workers and elected representatives.

Saha said:“I am receiving an overwhelming response from people during the door-to-door campaign, which is very encouraging. People feel happy when I visit their homes. We are continuing this initiative to reach out directly to residents and listen to their concerns.”

Taking a dig at the previous Left Front government, Saha remarked he had not seen the former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar undertaking door-to-door campaigns during his long tenure of around 20 years.

He claimed that former Chief Minister Sarkar had started visiting households only after witnessing his own campaign activities during the previous election.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the BJP's priority was to stand beside ordinary citizens and address their concerns.

“People are with us because of our work. Over the last five years, our party workers and corporators have done a very good job. Residents of Ward No. 20 are satisfied with the work of our candidate, Ratna Dutta. However, their expectations are even higher, and we will work to deliver more in the coming days,” he said.

Saha expressed confidence that the BJP's vote margin would increase compared to the previous municipal elections, citing the party's performance and public response during the campaign.

Appealing to voters to exercise their franchise early on November 27, he urged them to support candidates contesting on the BJP's lotus symbol.

“If we want to protect the country and the state and ensure our security, there is no alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party,” the Chief Minister added.