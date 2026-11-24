MENAFN - IANS) Nashik, Nov 24 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister and veteran Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday stirred political circles in the state by saying that Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) President Sharad Pawar is unlikely to formally join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), though he could extend issue-based support from the outside.

Speaking to reporters in Nashik amid ongoing media speculation over Sharad Pawar's political alignment, Minister Bhujbal said, "I do not think Sharad Pawar will directly join the NDA, but if he feels it is appropriate on a specific issue or on the matter of constituency delimitation, he can provide outside support to the NDA."

Bhujbal's statement comes amid the ongoing debate surrounding veteran politician Sharad Pawar's potential political retirement and a possible move by his faction toward the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA has sparked strong pushback from NCP Working President Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut.

Sule expressed anger over a newspaper report suggesting Sharad Pawar might step down from politics, calling it "outrageous" that retirement rumours were being circulated about a leader of his stature.

"Sharad Pawar will not retire. The public will decide who should retire; Sharad Pawar still has 5 years left in the Rajya Sabha, so how could Sharad Pawar retire?" she added.

Her sharp response has been viewed by political observers as an effort to put a full stop to the retirement chatter.

Raut also condemned the reports, framing Pawar's six-decade political career around fighting fundamentalist forces and upholding the ideals of social reformers Phule, Shahu Ji Maharaj, and Ambedkar.

He also said that it would be inappropriate if those eager to join power sidelined Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar ideology, adding that he did not believe Sharad Pawar would take such a step.

Targeting his political opponents, Raut criticised suggestions that Sharad Pawar should rest after his party was split, and asserted that opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stems from how he is running the country.

On Supriya Sule, the Shiv Sena-UBT leader said he did not believe Sule would align with the NDA, describing her as firmly rooted in Phule-Ambedkar ideology.

Meanwhile, beyond political speculation, Raut addressed several pressing regional and state issues during his interaction in Nashik.

He noted that the number of drought-affected talukas in Maharashtra is rising, with conditions turning severe in certain revenue circles of Nashik taluka.

Following discussions with the Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad, a proposal has been forwarded.

Raut announced that a proposal to provide free foodgrains to orange ration cardholders in drought-hit talukas will be placed before the state Cabinet meeting scheduled for the next day.

He told that plans are underway to arrange fodder and drinking water for livestock, procure fodder, and generate employment through watershed works under VB-G RAM G stands for the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025.

He also mentioned distributing maize and jowar seeds in Yeola on Monday.

Addressing talk of diverting Koyna dam water to Mumbai or other cities, Minister Bhujbal said that water from Koyna flows into the Konkan region for power generation, and authorities are examining whether it can be pumped back to higher elevations for supply elsewhere.

He added that flooding from Koyna submerges parts of Sangli city, while raising the height of the Almatti dam could create serious concerns.