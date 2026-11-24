MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Fourteen international artists recognised for their contributions at World Art Dubai are set to receive an exclusive opportunity to showcase their work at the prestigious Noor Royal Collection in Dubai, following an award presentation by Sheikha Somayeh Noor, Founder, Chairwoman and CEO of Noor Royal Holding and Founder of Noor Royal Gallery. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Titled Beyond Borders, the three-day exhibition, taking place from 27 to 29 November 2026, will bring together artists representing countries across the globe, offering them an exceptional platform to present their creative perspectives to Dubai's culturally diverse audience. The showcase will celebrate the power of art to transcend geographical boundaries, connect cultures and encourage dialogue through different artistic expressions.

The 14 participating artists represent a diverse range of nationalities and artistic backgrounds, including Sooraya Sohawon from Mauritius, Alaa Abo Elhamd and Marwan Cherkaoui from Egypt, Kristian David from Chile, Sofia Gontcharenko from Canada, Ludmila Budanov from Germany, Darwin Hara Guevarra from the Philippines, Marci Vincenz from Switzerland, Roberto Jofre from Argentina, Rusa Trajkova from Croatia, Suchismita Majumdar and Masarratfatima Sulaimani from India, Tula Kandil of Lebanese-Italian origin, and Bamdad Saghafi from Iran.

Speaking about the initiative,:“Art has a remarkable ability to bring people, cultures and perspectives together, regardless of where they come from. Through Beyond Borders, we are delighted to recognise these 14 talented artists and provide them with a platform to share their work with a wider international audience. We believe that supporting artistic talent means creating opportunities for artists to be discovered, appreciated and celebrated. We look forward to welcoming their diverse perspectives to the Noor Royal Collection and sharing their creativity with Dubai's vibrant cultural community.”

​Curated by renowned Dubai-based artist and World Art Dubai curator Samar Kamel, the exhibition will provide the participating artists with an opportunity to gain greater visibility, introduce their work to new audiences and become part of Dubai's flourishing and internationally recognised art scene. For visitors and art enthusiasts, it will offer an opportunity to discover a diverse collection of artistic voices and perspectives from around the world.​

The initiative reflects Sheikha Somayeh Noor's continued commitment to supporting artistic talent and creating opportunities for artists to reach wider audiences. Through Noor Royal Gallery, she has championed the intersection of art, culture and heritage. The Noor Royal Collection, valued at approximately US$3.3 billion, is home to one of the UAE's most significant private art collections.

Established nearly two decades ago, the collection brings together an exceptional range of works, from centuries-old Islamic manuscripts and illuminated Qurans to pieces by internationally celebrated artists including Pablo Picasso, Frida Kahlo, Fernando Botero and Claude Monet. Its dedicated museum wing further reinforces its role as an important cultural destination in the UAE.

Through Beyond Borders, the Noor Royal Collection will extend its platform to international artistic voices, reinforcing Dubai's position as a global meeting point for creativity, cultural exchange and artistic discovery.