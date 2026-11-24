Saurav Das Accuses Government of Stifling Voices After Travel Ban

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): After being barred from boarding his flight to London, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Saurav Das on Tuesday accused the Centre of stifling youth voices and resorting to administrative hurdles. While addressing a press conference here, he alleged that curbs were being imposed on expression across both physical and digital spaces.

"The world is watching how the voices of young people are being suppressed. Meta has deleted 6 million posts. We are being denied the freedom to express ourselves both on the streets and online. Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook account has also been deactivated," Das said.

"They are now raising questions about discrepancies in my passport. They cannot find anything against any of their so-called leaders and since they cannot use UAPA, ED or CBI against us, they are resorting to such petty tactics. If I were Nirav Modi or Mehul Choksi, a red carpet would have been rolled out for me instead. As you all know, I was supposed to travel to London, but unfortunately, that could not happen because of this cowardly government," he added.

Outlining the purpose of his scheduled trip, Das noted that he had intended to speak to students abroad about peaceful mobilisation. "The invitation from the Oxford Union was the primary reason for my visit. Ratna was also invited. Indian students studying there wanted to understand what the CJP movement is all about. I wanted to go there and share my perspective on how such a large-scale movement evolved into a non-violent movement. There is considerable interest among Gen Z communities in several countries around the world to understand this," he said.

"I want to ask, why is this government so afraid? I would have spoken about the principles and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. It would have been an opportunity for the world to learn how such a massive movement can remain non-violent and draw strength from the principles of peaceful resistance," Das added. This comes after Das alleged that he was stopped at Delhi Airport from travelling to London, where he was scheduled to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford. "I have been stopped by this cowardly Modi Govt at the Delhi Airport from flying to London to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford," Das informed earlier. (ANI)