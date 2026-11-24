Punjab CM Mann Slams Revived BJP-SAD Alliance as Political Drama

Chandigarh, November 24: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the newly announced alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the 2027 Assembly Elections, saying the SAD president Sukhnir Badal is 'sitting at the feet of that same BJP' he used to criticise.

Accusations of Political Opportunism

In a video statement shared by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), CM Mann alleged that during the 2020 farmers' movement against three farm laws, the 'entire Badal family' initially spoke in favour of them. He claimed that as the farmers' movement gained global support, the Akali Dal realised it would struggle to survive politically in Punjab, leading to the resignation of the then Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

The Conflict Over Farm Laws

Mann stated, 'At first, the entire Badal family kept speaking in favour of these black laws. When the farmers' movement reached its peak and started getting support from all over the world, they realised this would be a mistake.' He further alleged that the SAD remained in talks with the BJP despite their public separation, calling it a 'show for the public.'

BJP-SAD Alliance Dynamics

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin, and SAD President Sukhbir Badal announced the alliance in New Delhi on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the return of the SAD to the NDA, describing it as a natural partnership. Meanwhile, Sukhbir Badal framed the alliance as an 'emotional bond' and a relationship inseparable and rooted in the interests of Punjab and the Sikh community.

Historical Context and Electoral Performance

The SAD and BJP have a long history as alliance partners in Punjab. However, their electoral performance has declined significantly in recent years. In the 2022 Assembly elections, the SAD won just three seats and the BJP secured two, while the AAP registered a significant victory with 92 seats.