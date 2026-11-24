

Analyst Stefanos Crist said GameStop is participating in multiple parts of the collectibles ecosystem, including retail, grading, buybacks, resale, and repacks, TheFly reported.

Needham highlighted adjusted EBITDA margins of 22% and around $2.5 billion in net cash. Earlier this month, StoneX also initiated coverage of the stock with a 'Buy' rating and a $33 price target, according to TheFly.

GameStop (GME) got bullish coverage on Tuesday, as Needham said its“meme history” has overshadowed its structural business changes, limiting its institutional appeal. The firm initiated coverage of the stock with a 'Buy' rating and a $33 price target, according to TheFly.

GME stock was trading 1.5% higher in Tuesday's premarket session at the time of writing.

Collectibles Expansion And Improving Profitability

According to TheFly, Needham analyst Stefanos Crist said GameStop has expanded its business across several parts of the collectibles ecosystem, including retail, grading, buybacks, resale and repacks, positioning the company to participate in the growing trading card and collectibles market.

The firm highlighted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margins of 22%, up from near-zero levels previously, pointing to improved profitability.

The analyst also pointed to GameStop's $5-billion cash balance, including $2.5 billion in net cash, stating that it provides the company with financial flexibility and potential upside.

Separately, on Nov. 2, StoneX initiated coverage of GameStop with a 'Buy' rating and a $33 price target, according to TheFly. The analyst also said CEO Ryan Cohen had rebuilt the company's earnings base, with collectibles offering a path to sustained growth and strong cash generation supporting potential expansion.

Meanwhile, Keith Gill's Nov. 19 return to X with a Cat Mario post failed to trigger a significant rally in GameStop shares. Gill played a prominent role in driving GameStop's meme-stock rally in 2021.

How Retail Views GME

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the stock remained 'bullish' amid 'high' message volumes in the past 24 hours. GME was also one of the trending tickers at the time of writing.

GME shares have gained around 35.96% year-to-date.

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