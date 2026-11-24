Iranian FM Araghchi Calls Land Blockade of Iran Virtually Impossible

Tehran [Iran], November 24 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday said that imposing a land blockade on Iran is "almost impossible", citing the country's geographical size, extensive provincial networks and longstanding cross-border ties with neighbouring countries. Speaking to reporters after the closing of a seminar of heads of provincial offices here, Araghchi said Iran's border provinces had significant capacities to counter attempts to restrict the country's connectivity.

"A land blockade of Iran is almost impossible because of the size of the country or because of the large number of provinces, each of which has diverse capacities, extensive connections with neighbouring provinces in neighbouring countries, high traffic and people-to-people ties, and historical and cultural roots on both sides of the border. There are capacities in the country's provinces, especially the border provinces, that can open up what the enemy wants to close to us," Araghchi said.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also stressed the need to prevent sanctions from achieving their intended objectives, describing it as the best way to counter economic pressure. "The duty of the country and the people is to discourage the enemies from imposing sanctions; the best way to counter these pressures is to discourage the sanctions takers from achieving their goals so that they know that this tool is not and will not work," he said.

However, Araghchi underlined that countering sanctions would not mean abandoning diplomatic efforts, adding that Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs continued to pursue negotiations and sanctions relief. "Of course, this does not mean abandoning the other duty of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is to open diplomatic channels for negotiations and lifting sanctions, and that path is also ongoing," he added.

His remarks come amid US efforts to tighten restrictions on Iran's military supply networks and alleged use of land transit routes for transporting advanced weapons, dual-use technologies and other sanctioned materials. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) earlier this month announced the establishment of a new task force, named Task Force Iron Gate, to disrupt Iran's alleged use of ground transit routes and the Caspian Sea for moving restricted materials.

According to a CENTCOM statement, the task force was established under the direction of CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper and will comprise approximately 20 civilian and military personnel based in Tampa, Florida. The task force will coordinate with other US government agencies to prevent the movement of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials and illegal revenue streams across Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea. CENTCOM further stated that the US naval blockade had prevented Iran from exporting more than USD 25 billion in crude oil in recent months, while strict enforcement at sea continued against ships entering or departing Iranian ports. The US measures involve two parallel efforts targeting Iran's trade and supply routes. While the naval blockade covers Iranian ports along the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, Task Force Iron Gate is focused on Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea. According to CENTCOM, the naval blockade, announced in July, aims to prevent imports and exports to and from Iran, with the exception of humanitarian aid. (ANI)