CJP Slams Centre After Saurav Das Stopped From Boarding London Flight

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday hit out at the Central government after Saurav Das was allegedly stopped at airport immigration from boarding a flight to London, questioning whether he was being treated like a terrorist or a fraudster while alleged financial offenders went unchecked.

Addressing the reporters, Dipke said, "Cockroach Janata Party's co-convener Saurav Das was invited to prestigious universities like the Oxford Union at Oxford University and the London School of Economics to speak about the Cockroach movement. But last night, when he was at the airport, he was stopped at immigration and told that he could not leave India. I don't understand why this was done. Is Saurav a terrorist? Is he a criminal? Or is he a scamster who was stopped like this?"

Accusing the Centre of double standards, he alleged, "Because if that were the case, I don't think Saurabh would have been stopped at the airport if he were someone who committed fraud or a scam. Why am I saying this? Because the Modi government doesn't stop people like this—Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi, or Nirav Modi—who still owe this country fifty-eight crore. Fifty-eight crore."

"So the Modi government has a problem with 27-year-old Saurav Das, but the people who have looted this country, they don't have a problem with them. These are all excuses; they are scared. They are terrified of the growing popularity of the Cockroach Janata Party. If smart young people like Saurabh Das become even more prominent, who will vote for uneducated, rustic people like them? Who will follow such uneducated, rustic people?" Dipke added.

Dipke's remarks come after Das, earlier today, alleged that he was stopped by the Central government at Delhi Airport from travelling to London, where he was scheduled to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford. Meanwhile, CJP activist Saurav Das accused the government of stifling youth voices and resorting to administrative hurdles, after being barred from boarding his flight to London.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Das alleged that curbs were being imposed on expression across both physical and digital spaces. "The world is watching how the voices of young people are being suppressed. Meta has deleted 6 million posts. We are being denied the freedom to express ourselves both on the streets and online. Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook account has also been deactivated," he said.

Claiming he was being targeted by authorities ahead of his departure, the CJP activist said, "They are now raising questions about discrepancies in my passport. They cannot find anything against any of their so-called leaders, and since they cannot use UAPA, ED or CBI against us, they are resorting to such petty tactics. If I were Nirav Modi or Mehul Choksi, a red carpet would have been rolled out for me instead. As you all know, I was supposed to travel to London, but unfortunately, that could not happen because of this cowardly government."

"I want to ask, Why is this government so afraid? I would have spoken about the principles and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. It would have been an opportunity for the world to learn how such a massive movement can remain non violent and draw strength from the principles of peaceful resistance," Das added.