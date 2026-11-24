BJP and SAD Forge Alliance for 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections

Chandigarh [India], November 24 (ANI): The announcement of an alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections has triggered sharp responses from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with its leaders calling the tie-up "zero plus zero" and accusing both parties of presiding over Punjab's drug crisis.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and SAD President Sukhbir Badal announced the alliance in New Delhi on Tuesday, with the Akali Dal rejoining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after six years.

Speaking to reporters, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal slammed both parties over their reunification, highlighting the AAP government's work under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. "These people come together for the sake of power, then part ways, and then come together again. We, on the other hand, are working for the development of Punjab. All of Punjab can see how, over the past five years, Bhagwant Mann has worked diligently to try and set things right, to repair the damage inflicted upon Punjab over the last 70–75 years," he said.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also targeted SAD president Sukhbir Badal, recalling his earlier statements against the BJP. "The same BJP about which Sukhbir Badal used to say that Sikh organisations are being taken over by the BJP with the help of the RSS, that the BJP has captured the committee of Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra and the committee of Patna Sahib. Today, sitting at the feet of that same BJP, you are making a political alliance," he said in a video shared by AAP.

Senior party leader Manish Sisodia took a swipe at both parties over the drug menace. "Are the BJP and the Akali Dal coming together, or are the old drug smugglers and old drug traders who drowned Punjab in drugs joining hands once again? The people of Punjab know this very well," he said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh called the tie-up "bizarre," saying the parties "committed the crime of spreading drugs into every village and every household in Punjab." "This alliance between the Akali Dal and the BJP is a case of 'zero plus zero equals zero'. The outcome is bound to be zero, as it is merely the coming together of two zeros," he told reporters.

Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj noted that the Akali-BJP coalition ruled Punjab from 2007 to 2017, alleging that a "drug epidemic" spread on a massive scale during their tenure. He said Amit Shah "must answer for the martyrdom of over 750 Sikh farmers from Punjab at the Singhu border," and questioned how the Akali Dal could ally with those who allegedly labelled farmers "terrorists" or "Khalistanis."

Punjab AAP General Secretary Baltej Pannu said there was "no new challenge" from the alliance. He said the AAP government gave families of farmers who died during the protests Rs 5 lakh each and a job for one family member, while "these parties did nothing." "Furthermore, the drug menace—'chitta'—entered Punjab during the 2007–2017 Akali-BJP government's tenure. This is an alliance of those responsible for acts of sacrilege in Punjab and those who stole donations from the temple of Lord Ram. In contrast, our alliance is with the common people—with the people of Punjab," he said.

AAP National Media In-Charge Anurag Dhanda alleged that the Mann government had worked to curb drugs over the past four-and-a-half years and that the two parties "cannot tolerate this." "One party imports drugs into Gujarat. It is well known that thousands of tonnes of drugs arrive there, while the other party has taken on the task of distributing them to every village in Punjab. But the people of Punjab will never allow this nefarious conspiracy to succeed. When Sukhbir Badal returns to Punjab after forming an alliance in Delhi, he will have to answer this question: with what face will he go to the villages seeking votes after allying with a party held responsible for the martyrdom of more than 750 farmers?" he said.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Taranpreet Singh Sondh claimed the BJP-SAD alliance "never actually broke" and that the two had been together for 30 years. "The significant point here is that when those four 'black laws' (farm laws) were introduced, 750 of our farmers were martyred at the Delhi border; they were not even allowed to enter Delhi. At that time, the Akali Dal, in a calculated move to pull the wool over people's eyes, reached an understanding with the BJP... It is truly shameful that the Akali Dal is now entering into an alliance with the BJP again," he said.

The BJP and SAD have been one of the longest-standing allies in politics; however, they broke up in 2020 when the Akali Dal walked out as the Centre passed the three farm laws. The three laws were later withdrawn, but both parties contested the 2022 Assembly elections separately.

The SAD recorded its strongest performance in 2012, winning 56 seats, compared to 48 seats in the 2007 Punjab Assembly elections. The BJP, its alliance partner, won 12 seats in 2012, down from 19 seats in 2007. The two parties together secured 67 seats in 2007 and 68 seats in 2012. However, their electoral performance declined in the subsequent elections. In 2017, the SAD's tally dropped to 15 seats, while the BJP secured three seats. The Congress won 77 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 20 seats. The decline continued in the 2022 Assembly elections, with the SAD winning just three seats and the BJP securing two seats. The Congress also witnessed a reduction in its tally, falling to 18 seats. Meanwhile, the AAP registered a victory with 92 seats.

However, after the alliance announcement, Amit Shah targeted the AAP government, accusing it of failing to fulfil its promises on every front. "The current Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has effectively betrayed the public trust; it has failed to fulfil any of its promises. The people of Punjab have firmly decided that they will no longer tolerate a government—or the individuals within it—that has shown disrespect toward the Gurus. With the BJP and the Akali Dal now joining forces, I am confident that this resolve among the people of Punjab will only grow stronger, paving the way for meaningful change. I am certain that, under the leadership of PM Modi, the people of Punjab will grant the NDA a resounding majority. We will undoubtedly form an NDA government in the upcoming elections and restore prosperity to Punjab once again," Shah said.