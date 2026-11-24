In a significant step for some of the most threatened wildlife on Earth, the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development of the Republic of Madagascar (MEDD) and the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre Society (Vantara), based in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, today signed a ten-year, non-exclusive Memorandum of Understanding on wildlife conservation and animal welfare. The agreement recognises Vantara as a conservation partner of Madagascar and fulfils a commitment Vantara made to India's CITES Management Authority on 19 August.

Under it, the two parties will work together to safely return Malagasy animals seized abroad to Madagascar, support the rescue, rehabilitation, veterinary care and, where possible, rewilding of wildlife within Madagascar, develop a national centre for conservation, research and training, and train Malagasy wildlife experts for the long term, as per the press release.

H.E. Nolave Luck Aristide Andriatsihala, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Republic of Madagascar, said in a statement, "Madagascar is a biodiversity hotspot of global importance, and our wildlife is part of who we are as a nation. These animals belong to the forests that shaped them. Protecting them takes cooperation across borders, and we are grateful to the countries and organisations, such as Vantara, who work with us to safeguard Madagascar's natural heritage."

Rakotondravoninala Valison Kiady, Director General of Environmental Governance, MEDD, said: "Vantara brings world-class expertise in animal rescue, veterinary care and welfare, and we look forward to working together to turn this commitment into concrete actions, from immediate deliverables to long-term, results-oriented programmes, all guided by science, regulations and international best practice."

Vivaan Karani, Chief Executive Officer, Vantara, said:“Madagascar is home to some of the world's most extraordinary and unique wildlife, and protecting these species in their natural habitats is central to our ten-year conservation strategy. Our priority is to strengthen the people and institutions working to conserve wildlife in its country of origin. We thank the Government of Madagascar for this partnership and look forward to supporting its long-term conservation priorities, with every decision resting firmly with Madagascar.”

The agreement arrives at a critical moment. According to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, 90 per cent of lemur species, all found only in Madagascar, are threatened with extinction, and almost a third are Critically Endangered. The Turtle Survival Alliance estimates that the wild population of the radiated tortoise fell by more than 47 per cent between the late 1990s and 2013, and the country lost around 29 per cent of its tree cover between 2001 and 2023. Madagascar's environment minister has described illegal wildlife trade as the second leading cause of biodiversity decline after habitat loss, and between January and April 2026 alone, rescuers in Madagascar received more than 1,000 tortoises from six confiscation cases.

For animals seized abroad, the ordeal rarely ends at interception. When Thai authorities intercepted 48 lemurs and more than 1,000 tortoises in 2024, 131 tortoises had already died in transit, and others did not survive the weeks that followed. Thailand cared for the surviving animals and supported their return, but no dedicated funding was available, and complex international permit procedures delayed the flights back to Madagascar twice. This is where Vantara comes in.

Animals who survive trafficking are often weakened, and a poorly managed journey can cost lives. At Madagascar's request, Vantara's teams can support every stage of a return, from health checks and disease screening to transport, quarantine and care on arrival. Vantara will also share scientific expertise, including support for field research and genetic profiling, to help Madagascar decide, in line with IUCN guidelines, which animals go back to the wild, and where. Every decision will rest solely with the Government of Madagascar, advised by the country's CITES Scientific Authority.

Vantara may support the construction and establishment of Madagascar's National Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, a national hub for conservation, research and training that will remain the property of the Republic of Madagascar and operate under MEDD's authority, on land provided by the Government of Madagascar. Through training, internships, specialist exchanges and applied research, the partnership will help Malagasy teams care for, rehabilitate and, where conditions allow, return rescued animals to the wild, as per the press release.

The partnership reflects Vantara's commitment to in situ conservation: protecting animals in their home range, and strengthening ex situ efforts such as rescue and rehabilitation within the countries where those animals belong, so that this work contributes directly to the survival of species in the wild. In Madagascar, the aim is to build the expertise, facilities and trained people in the country, for animals who belong there.