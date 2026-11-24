Learn healthy keerai rice making tips in Tamil to prepare flavourful greens rice at home. Discover simple cooking tricks to retain the freshness of greens, balance spices and make a nutritious meal for lunch.

Keerai rice is a simple recipe that can be made very healthy and tasty, which even those who hesitate to eat greens and kids will love. If you pack this for their lunch box, they will eat it without leaving any leftovers. You can make this with any greens like amaranth leaves, fenugreek leaves, etc. This recipe is suitable for people in your house who frown upon seeing greens.

To roast and grind:



Coriander seeds

Pepper

Cumin seeds

Fenugreek seeds Dried red chillies



Ghee

Oil

Chana dal

Urad dal

Cumin seeds

Mustard seeds

Roasted peanuts

Dried red chillies

Asafoetida powder

Garlic

Green chillies

Onion

Tomato

Turmeric powder

Salt

Amaranth leaves (Sirukeerai) Cooked rice

In a pan, add coriander seeds, pepper, cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, and roast them. When they turn red, add 4 dried red chillies, roast, cool, and grind into a powder. Heat ghee and oil in a pan, add chana dal and let it turn red. Then add urad dal, cumin seeds, mustard seeds. Once they turn red, add peanuts, whole dried red chillies, asafoetida, garlic, green chillies and sauté. When it turns red, add onion and sauté, then add tomato and sauté well.

Mix turmeric powder, 1.5 tablespoons of the ground powder, and a little salt. Add finely chopped spinach, mix well, sprinkle a little water, cover and cook for 2 minutes. Reduce the heat, add cooked flaky rice, remaining salt and ground powder, gently toss without breaking the rice and turn off the stove. Delicious keerai rice is ready.