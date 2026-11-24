

JPMorgan lowered its 2027 and 2028 GAAP EPS estimates by 8% to 9%, to $28.62 and $32.53, respectively.

The firm called Meta's third-quarter results and fourth-quarter outlook solid and sees opportunities from its Muse AI products. Meta expects full-year 2026 total expenses of $175 billion to $179 billion, including a $9.9 billion legal charge.

Meta Platforms (META) stock has retreated roughly 24% from its peak, and JPMorgan sees an“attractive buying opportunity,” even as the firm lowered its price target but maintained an 'Overweight' rating.

The firm lowered its price target to $775 from $940, saying Meta shares have returned to levels seen before Muse's launch, leaving little, if any, credit in the valuation for Meta Superintelligence Labs' model progression and emerging AI product opportunities, according to the note cited by TheFly.

At the time of this writing, META stock was down nearly 2% in Tuesday's premarket.

JPMorgan Sees AI Opportunities Beyond Advertising

JPMorgan described Meta's third-quarter results and fourth-quarter outlook as solid, but said its 2027 expenses and capital expenditures“are the overhang.”

Meta introduced Muse, its personal AI agent, in September. Powered by the Muse Spark model, the agent is designed to complete tasks on users' behalf, including managing projects, sending emails, and booking travel.

The company also launched Meta Enterprise Platform, targeting businesses and developers with products including Muse, Meta Business Agent, Muse API and Muse Code.

JPMorgan sees opportunities from these developments but has adjusted its earnings estimates to reflect higher expenses and capital raises.

Meta's Spending Outlook

JPMorgan raised its 2027 total expense estimate by $5 billion to $222 billion, representing 25% year-over-year growth. It maintained its 2027 capital expenditure estimate at $255 billion, implying a 78% increase from the prior year.

The firm also reduced its 2027 and 2028 GAAP earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates by 8% to 9%, to $28.62 and $32.53, respectively, according to Investing.

Meta, meanwhile, expects full-year 2026 total expenses of $175 billion to $179 billion, including a $9.9 billion legal charge recognized in the third quarter. Its capital expenditure guidance, including principal payments on finance leases, stands at $135 billion to $145 billion. Management said it expects to continue investing aggressively in its core business and emerging AI initiatives while anticipating strong overall revenue growth next year.

Retail Investors' Sentiment Around META Stock

On Stocktwits, retail investors' sentiment around META stock remained in the 'bearish' territory.

Year-to-date, META shares have fallen over 8%. In comparison, the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM), which holds the stock, has risen over 6% over the same period.

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