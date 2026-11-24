

Ives said Nvidia is 2-3 years ahead of any competition, including China.

Citi raised its target to $240 from $225 and said Jensen Huang's return removes the key overhang. Morningstar kept its $250 fair value and said Nvidia is not back to even with the start of the saga.

Dan Ives, Yorkville Ives and Co. partner and senior managing director, on Tuesday hiked his price target on Nvidia (NVDA) to $250 and set a bull case of $300, citing the return of Jensen Huang to the helm.

Ives called Huang's return the start of“AI Godfather Part 2,” while citing that risks still remain. Citi and Morningstar also backed the stock after Huang's reinstatement. Citi raised its target to $240 from $225, and Morningstar kept its $250 fair value.

Citi also raised its price target to $240 from $225, saying Huang's reinstatement removes a key overhang on the stock. Morningstar, meanwhile, maintained its $250 fair value estimate, citing that Nvidia shares remain undervalued even after their sharp rebound.

Nvidia's board reinstated Huang as president, CEO and board member on Monday, 11 days after he resigned. NVDA stock dropped over 5% in pre-market trade on Tuesday after an over 30% jump in the previous session, its biggest single-day gain in over two decades.

Ives Sees Nvidia's AI Lead Intact

NVDA stock single day gains/losses since Nvidia's public market debut on November 24 as of 6:30 a.m. ET | Source: Koyfin

"The AI Revolution is hitting its next gear of growth with Nvidia 2-3 years ahead of any competition including China," Ives wrote in a post on X.

He said Huang's return restores stability to the chipmaker, though investors should expect continued uncertainty around the company. "Still lot of noise ahead, but Jensen back restores order at Nvidia," Ives wrote.

His $250 price target implies roughly 52% upside from Monday's close of about $164, while the $300 bull-case valuation points to an upside of approximately 83%.

Citi Says Huang's Return Removes 'Key Overhang'

Source: @DivesTech/X

Citi raised its price target on Nvidia to $240 from $225 and maintained its 'Buy' rating. "In our view, the reinstatement removes the key overhang created by the CEO transition," analyst Atif Malik wrote in a Monday note to investors.

He added that Huang's return also restores continuity across Nvidia's product roadmap, customer relationships and supplier partnerships, while reducing leadership-related execution risks that had weighed on its valuation.

Citi now values Nvidia at roughly 15 times expected earnings, up from 14 times previously, reflecting lower long-term execution risk. The valuation still accounts for unresolved investigations and uncertainty around China and export controls.

The firm pointed to Nvidia's ongoing board investigation, export-control scrutiny involving cloud company Megaspeed, Huang's upcoming closed-door interviews with House committees on December 1, and the company's delayed quarterly filing, known as its 10-Q, as risks.

"That said, we would view clean resolutions of these concerns as a further catalyst," Malik wrote.

Morningstar Says Nvidia Is Still Undervalued, Not 'Back To Even'

Morningstar analyst Brian Colello maintained his $250 fair value estimate, stating that Nvidia still has room to recover despite Monday's rally.

"The shares still appear fundamentally undervalued despite the 30% runup," Colello wrote.

He cautioned that the stock has not fully recovered from the leadership turmoil. "We don't believe that Nvidia is back to even with the start of the saga," he wrote, adding that the company is likely to face closer scrutiny from U.S. regulators, including a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accounting investigation.

Colello added that Huang's reinstatement likely makes investments in neocloud companies more likely and reduces the risk of interruptions to Nvidia's product roadmap. "Our guess is that Nvidia will get back to business as usual with minimal C-suite changes," he wrote.

How Is Retail Feeling About NVDA Stock?

NVDA stock was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

Retail sentiment on the platform around the AI bellwether trended in 'extremely bullish' territory over the past day, while chatter sat at 'extremely high' levels. Platform data showed message volumes had increased by nearly 400% in the last 24 hours.

NVDA stock retail sentiment on November 24 as of 6:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

In an ongoing poll on Stocktwits with over 30,000 responses, 63% of retail traders felt“more bullish” on NVDA stock after Huang's return.

Ongoing poll on Stocktwits asking users how they feel about NVDA stock after Jensen Huang's reinstatement on November 24 as of 6:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Some traders, however, remain cautious about what the reinstatement means for Nvidia's longer-term outlook.

One retail investor welcomed Huang's return but said they wanted to see how the investigation unfolds in early December before making a move back into the stock, noting there could still be details investors don't know.

View this Stocktwits post

Another trader said the reinstatement was bullish in the near term but questioned whether Nvidia's China sales outlook would improve and cautioned that the move could add to AI valuation concerns once the initial excitement fades.

View this Stocktwits post

Despite Monday's rally, NVDA stock remains down by around 12% year-to-date.

Read also: Trump Says Administration Gave Nvidia Board 'Assurance' On National Security Before Jensen Huang's Return

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