Survey finds 87% of UAE residents planning a leisure trip used AI assistants to make decisions
(MENAFN- IHC) Dubai, UAE, November 24, 2026: Travel brands that want to win bookings now need to feature in the answers AI assistants give, according to FlareFalcon.ai, after YouGov's UAE Travel Decision Journey 2027 report found 87 per cent of UAE residents planning a leisure trip used an AI assistant or chatbot. Travellers turned to AI for everything from setting a budget and checking visa requirements to comparing accommodation and transport options and building itineraries.
FlareFalcon.ai, the Dubai-based generative engine optimisation (GEO) agency, says the findings mark a turning point for the travel and hospitality sector. When a traveller asks an AI assistant where to stay or how to get around, it can return a limited set of recommendations and the brands it names are increasingly the ones that make the traveller's shortlist. With younger travellers leading adoption, the company expects AI's influence over travel decisions to keep growing.
Ian Hainey, co-founder of FlareFalcon.ai, said: "When almost 90 per cent of surveyed leisure trip planners have used an AI assistant to ask where to go, stay, what to do and how much it will cost, the answer they receive carries real weight. The hotels, airlines, destinations and experiences AI tools cite and recommend shape the choices travellers make. Travel brands now need to track how they perform in AI responses with the same discipline they already apply to all other forms of promotion."
The research also shows how much travellers value help in reaching a decision. Only 42 per cent of the trips UAE residents seriously considered in the past year were booked and the great majority of planners ran into obstacles while researching or booking. Comparing costs, too much choice, unclear fees, complex cancellation terms and inconsistent information across sources were among the most common frustrations, while cost proved the deciding factor in whether a trip went ahead.
Hainey commented: "Travellers are using AI to cut through exactly the friction this research describes, from comparing prices to planning logistics. That gives brands a clear opportunity. When a brand's pricing, inclusions, policies and guidance are accurate, consistent and easy for AI systems to read, it is better positioned to be considered for an AI-generated recommendation at the moment the traveller is deciding."
The report also found travellers who began with a destination in mind were considerably more likely to book than those who started with a budget and that familiar destinations converted well. FlareFalcon.ai says this places new value on being present at the inspiration stage, when travellers ask AI tools open questions about where to go and what to do. Expected cost, entry requirements and personal recommendations weigh most heavily on destination choice, so the destinations, hotels and airlines that answer those questions clearly are better positioned to feature in the recommendations travellers consider.
Drawing on its work tracking how brands are cited across the leading AI assistants, FlareFalcon.ai advises travel brands to start by asking those assistants the questions their customers ask, reviewing how their properties, routes, packages and prices are described and comparing their visibility with that of competitors.
Those findings can reveal where a brand is missing from recommendations, being described inaccurately or losing visibility to competitors. Addressing these gaps requires clear, current information on the brand’s website, answer-ready content and credible third-party sources. FlareFalcon.ai helps travel brands assess their AI visibility, benchmark competitors and identify the changes most likely to improve how they are found and recommended.
FlareFalcon.ai, the Dubai-based generative engine optimisation (GEO) agency, says the findings mark a turning point for the travel and hospitality sector. When a traveller asks an AI assistant where to stay or how to get around, it can return a limited set of recommendations and the brands it names are increasingly the ones that make the traveller's shortlist. With younger travellers leading adoption, the company expects AI's influence over travel decisions to keep growing.
Ian Hainey, co-founder of FlareFalcon.ai, said: "When almost 90 per cent of surveyed leisure trip planners have used an AI assistant to ask where to go, stay, what to do and how much it will cost, the answer they receive carries real weight. The hotels, airlines, destinations and experiences AI tools cite and recommend shape the choices travellers make. Travel brands now need to track how they perform in AI responses with the same discipline they already apply to all other forms of promotion."
The research also shows how much travellers value help in reaching a decision. Only 42 per cent of the trips UAE residents seriously considered in the past year were booked and the great majority of planners ran into obstacles while researching or booking. Comparing costs, too much choice, unclear fees, complex cancellation terms and inconsistent information across sources were among the most common frustrations, while cost proved the deciding factor in whether a trip went ahead.
Hainey commented: "Travellers are using AI to cut through exactly the friction this research describes, from comparing prices to planning logistics. That gives brands a clear opportunity. When a brand's pricing, inclusions, policies and guidance are accurate, consistent and easy for AI systems to read, it is better positioned to be considered for an AI-generated recommendation at the moment the traveller is deciding."
The report also found travellers who began with a destination in mind were considerably more likely to book than those who started with a budget and that familiar destinations converted well. FlareFalcon.ai says this places new value on being present at the inspiration stage, when travellers ask AI tools open questions about where to go and what to do. Expected cost, entry requirements and personal recommendations weigh most heavily on destination choice, so the destinations, hotels and airlines that answer those questions clearly are better positioned to feature in the recommendations travellers consider.
Drawing on its work tracking how brands are cited across the leading AI assistants, FlareFalcon.ai advises travel brands to start by asking those assistants the questions their customers ask, reviewing how their properties, routes, packages and prices are described and comparing their visibility with that of competitors.
Those findings can reveal where a brand is missing from recommendations, being described inaccurately or losing visibility to competitors. Addressing these gaps requires clear, current information on the brand’s website, answer-ready content and credible third-party sources. FlareFalcon.ai helps travel brands assess their AI visibility, benchmark competitors and identify the changes most likely to improve how they are found and recommended.
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