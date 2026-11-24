Trendyol’s Legendary Friday Returns With Up to 90% Off
(MENAFN- Houbara Communicatons) Dubai, UAE, November 23 2026. Trendyol, one of the world’s leading online marketplaces, is bringing back Legendary Friday from 24 to 30 November, with discounts of up to 90% across fashion, beauty, electronics and home and lifestyle.
The deals span global brands and more than 15,500 regional sellers on the platform. Legendary Friday is part of Trendyol’s November campaign, “A Trend for Every Reason”, which features everyday people and the trends behind what they shop for.
Beyond the discounts, the shopping events also create opportunities for businesses selling on Trendyol to reach more customers and grow their sales. During last year’s Legendary Friday, one perfume seller saw a 415% increase in units sold.
“Today, our local business share across the Gulf is 70%, and that share keeps on growing. Giving local businesses the spotlight during 11.11 and Legendary Friday is how we keep enabling the next generation of local businesses,” said Mohamad ElAnsari, Chief Executive Officer, Trendyol Gulf.
Shoppers can explore the Legendary Friday offers at
The deals span global brands and more than 15,500 regional sellers on the platform. Legendary Friday is part of Trendyol’s November campaign, “A Trend for Every Reason”, which features everyday people and the trends behind what they shop for.
Beyond the discounts, the shopping events also create opportunities for businesses selling on Trendyol to reach more customers and grow their sales. During last year’s Legendary Friday, one perfume seller saw a 415% increase in units sold.
“Today, our local business share across the Gulf is 70%, and that share keeps on growing. Giving local businesses the spotlight during 11.11 and Legendary Friday is how we keep enabling the next generation of local businesses,” said Mohamad ElAnsari, Chief Executive Officer, Trendyol Gulf.
Shoppers can explore the Legendary Friday offers at
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