Serbia School Shooting Leaves Two Injured, Teen Suspect Held
(MENAFN) A 17-year-old student was taken into custody on Tuesday after a shooting at a secondary school in central Serbia left two people injured, police said.
The incident unfolded at about 8 am local time (0700GMT) at the First Technical School in Kragujevac, roughly 140 kilometers (87 miles) south of Belgrade.
Serbia's Interior Ministry said the teenager allegedly discharged a small-caliber rifle in the school's entrance hall. One victim is believed to have suffered a gunshot wound, while the second was hurt by shattered glass, the ministry said.
Officers arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect. Local media reported that the weapon malfunctioned after it was fired, giving police the opening to step in.
Early reports indicate both victims are school employees, and neither is in life-threatening condition. Authorities have not disclosed further details about their injuries.
The motive remains unknown. Police said an investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened.
The incident unfolded at about 8 am local time (0700GMT) at the First Technical School in Kragujevac, roughly 140 kilometers (87 miles) south of Belgrade.
Serbia's Interior Ministry said the teenager allegedly discharged a small-caliber rifle in the school's entrance hall. One victim is believed to have suffered a gunshot wound, while the second was hurt by shattered glass, the ministry said.
Officers arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect. Local media reported that the weapon malfunctioned after it was fired, giving police the opening to step in.
Early reports indicate both victims are school employees, and neither is in life-threatening condition. Authorities have not disclosed further details about their injuries.
The motive remains unknown. Police said an investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened.
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