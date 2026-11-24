MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Four expats from India each won a cash prize of Dh25,000 at Big Ticket's second weekly e-draw for the month of November. The winners included three UAE residents and one long-term resident of Oman.

While one winner said he will use the money to pay off outstanding loans, another said he will send his entire share back to his family in India.

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Manoj Ponnolickal Thomas, an Indian expat residing in the UAE, was delighted to learn that his ticket number 244515, purchased on November 16, 2026, had secured him a win with Big Ticket. Manoj expressed his happiness at receiving the exciting news, making the occasion a memorable one for him.

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Harish Kurupath, a 63-year-old marketing manager from Kerala, India, shared that his first Big Ticket win came as a welcome surprise, bringing both excitement and some much-needed financial relief.

Having lived in Oman for the past 28 years with his family, Harish first discovered Big Ticket through social media and has been participating for just over a year. He purchases his tickets independently, with his latest winning number selected entirely at random.

"I'm really happy to have won for the first time! I've been participating for over a year, so receiving the good news was a wonderful feeling," he shared.

The cash prize will also help Harish ease some of his financial responsibilities. With outstanding loans to settle, he plans to put his winnings towards reducing those commitments.“This prize has come at a good time for me, as it will help me clear some of my loans. I'm very grateful for the win and the financial support it brings,” he added.

Abins M.A., a 36-year-old sales executive from Kochi, India, had an unexpected reason to celebrate when he secured his first-ever Big Ticket win alongside a group of friends. Having participated together for several years, the group was delighted to learn that their randomly selected ticket number had finally brought them a cash prize.

Having lived in Ajman with his family since 2017, Abins was first introduced to Big Ticket through his friends, who encouraged him to join them in purchasing tickets. Recalling the moment he received the winning call, he shared,“I was so surprised when I received the call that I actually had to check whether someone was playing a prank on me! Once I realised it was real, I was incredibly happy, and so were all my friends.”

With the prize set to be shared among the group, Abins is looking forward to putting his portion towards his family. "It's a wonderful feeling to finally win something together after participating for so long. What makes it even better is knowing that we can all take something home from this experience, and I'm especially happy to be able to spend my share on my family,” he added.

Although Joji Varghese has spent the past 18 years living and working in Umm Al Quwain, his family back home in Kerala remains his priority. So when the 46-year-old foreman secured his first-ever Big Ticket win, he already knew exactly what he wanted to do with his share of the cash prize.

Joji has been participating in Big Ticket for several years alongside a group of friends, with their latest ticket number selected entirely at random. After a long wait, the group was delighted to finally secure a win together. "We've been trying our luck for a very long time, so this is a really happy moment for all of us. We've waited patiently, and it's wonderful to finally have something to celebrate together,” he shared.

With the prize set to be divided among the group, Joji plans to send his entire share to his family in India. "My family is back home, and I want to give them everything I receive from this win. I'm thankful to Big Ticket for giving us the encouragement to keep trying and the hope that one day our turn would come,” he added.

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