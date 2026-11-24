Spotify Down? Thousands Of Users Report Outages Globally
Globally, Spotify was down for thousands, with outage-tracking website Downdetector reporting more than 14,000 user-submitted incidents involving the platform.Recommended For You
The actual number of users affected may vary.
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In the UAE, the website showed over 160 users facing technical hiccups, with majority (74 per cent) being unable to login. Meanwhile, 24 per cent of listeners were having app issues and only three per cent faced audio streaming difficulties.
Spotify said on X "We're aware of some issues right now and are checking them out."ALSO READ
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