Japan Skips UN Nuclear Ban Treaty Review as Observer, Citing Deterrence
(MENAFN) Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi announced Tuesday that Tokyo will not take part, even as an observer, in the first review conference of the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), Kyodo News reported.
The five-day gathering opens Nov. 30 at UN headquarters in New York, with South Africa presiding. Delegates will examine how the treaty is being implemented and gauge progress toward nuclear disarmament.
The pact, adopted in 2017 and in force since January 2021, bans the development, testing, production, possession, use and threatened use of nuclear weapons.
Japan, the only nation to endure atomic bombings in wartime, has neither signed nor ratified the treaty. The government argues that US nuclear deterrence remains essential to its national security, and it has promoted practical disarmament steps that involve both nuclear-armed and non-nuclear states.
The announcement follows reports that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is weighing a review of Japan's Three Non-Nuclear Principles, which date to 1967. Kyodo previously reported, citing government sources, that Takaichi plans to keep the bans on possessing and producing nuclear weapons but is open to revisiting the third principle, which prohibits bringing such weapons into Japanese territory.
China has voiced “serious concern” over the potential policy shift. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Friday that the Takaichi administration's ambiguous statements on the principles, together with Japanese officials' comments about possibly acquiring nuclear-powered submarines, were sending a “dangerous signal to the international community.”
The five-day gathering opens Nov. 30 at UN headquarters in New York, with South Africa presiding. Delegates will examine how the treaty is being implemented and gauge progress toward nuclear disarmament.
The pact, adopted in 2017 and in force since January 2021, bans the development, testing, production, possession, use and threatened use of nuclear weapons.
Japan, the only nation to endure atomic bombings in wartime, has neither signed nor ratified the treaty. The government argues that US nuclear deterrence remains essential to its national security, and it has promoted practical disarmament steps that involve both nuclear-armed and non-nuclear states.
The announcement follows reports that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is weighing a review of Japan's Three Non-Nuclear Principles, which date to 1967. Kyodo previously reported, citing government sources, that Takaichi plans to keep the bans on possessing and producing nuclear weapons but is open to revisiting the third principle, which prohibits bringing such weapons into Japanese territory.
China has voiced “serious concern” over the potential policy shift. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Friday that the Takaichi administration's ambiguous statements on the principles, together with Japanese officials' comments about possibly acquiring nuclear-powered submarines, were sending a “dangerous signal to the international community.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment