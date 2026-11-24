Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corporation – Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook
(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) 24 November 2026
Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation (ARB or the Bank) at ‘AA-’ and ‘A1’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed ARB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘a-’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘a-’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR remains Stable.
The Bank’s LT FCR is positioned three notches above the BSR, which is the maximum uplift permitted under our criteria, when the ESL is assessed as High. This reflects our view that the authorities exhibit a strong willingness to provide timely extraordinary support if needed, and that this willingness is underpinned by the sovereign’s very strong capacity to extend such support. Several of the domestic banks in Saudi Arabia, including ARB, are designated as domestic systemically important banks. Saudi banks play a central role in financing the Kingdom’s development agenda, including financing contractors involved in large-scale infrastructure and economic diversification projects under Vision 2030. Their strategic importance to the functioning and stability of the domestic economy underpins the authorities’ strong incentive to preserve confidence in the financial system. Reflecting this, the government has an established track record of supporting the banking sector and maintains substantial financial capacity to provide assistance should the need arise.
The BSR is based on a CFS rating of ‘a-’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’. The BSR is based on a CFS rating of ‘a−’ and an OPERA of ‘bbb’. The OPERA for Saudi Arabia balances the economy’s limited diversification, low monetary policy flexibility and very high geopolitical risks against strong external buffers and substantial oil reserves. It also takes into account the banking sector’s strong capital buffers, high asset quality, solid profitability and a good funding structure, primarily consisting of domestic deposits. However, depositor (mainly government and government-related) concentrations persist, and there is rising cross-border funding to meet the elevated credit demand associated with Vision 2030 projects. Saudi banks continue to benefit from strong access to capital markets.
The CFS rating is supported by ARB’s strong franchise as the second largest bank in the country and largest Islamic bank in the world. The rating is also supported by its strong asset quality, with key metrics among the best in the sector and sector-leading profitability, underpinned by wide financing margins benefiting from low-cost retail deposits and higher-yielding retail financing. Further strengths include sound capitalisation, supported by internal capital generation, asset securitisations and capital market issuances, as well as a stable deposit-based funding profile. A main challenge stems from heightened regional security risks, particularly following the October 2026 Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure. Prolonged or escalating tensions could weaken asset quality, profitability and funding conditions through reduced economic activity and higher risk premiums, although no material impact is evident in the banking sector to date. Other challenges include system-wide funding pressures amid tight SAR liquidity, as well as undisclosed financing and depositor concentrations which are likely to be material. Concentrations are a common feature of the Saudi banking sector, reflecting the significant role of government-related deposits in the system and the substantial share of corporate lending associated (both directly and indirectly) with the government’s Vision 2030 projects. Concentrations are, however, understood to be less pronounced at ARB than at peers, reflecting its predominantly retail banking franchise
ARB’s strong business profile is underpinned by its position as Saudi Arabia’s second-largest bank and the world’s largest Islamic bank. Its dominant retail franchise including leading market shares in key retail financing segments and extensive distribution network provide significant competitive advantages and support deposit-gathering capacity. The ‘Harmonise the Group’ strategy has supported expansion in corporate and micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) banking, alongside improvements in operating efficiency and revenue diversification, while complementing the core retail banking business. Most strategic targets have been met, or are expected to be achieved, by end-2026.
Asset quality remains a key rating strength, notwithstanding increased downside risks from heightened regional security tensions. The predominantly low-risk retail financing portfolio underpins the consistently good non-performing financing (NPF) ratio, which is among the lowest in the Saudi banking sector, notwithstanding a modest increase in MSME NPFs. Stage 2 exposures also remain low. Credit loss absorption capacity is strong, supported by high reserve coverage and robust pre-provision profitability. Expansion in corporate and MSME financing could increase credit risk and borrower concentration, although ARB’s extensive retail operations suggest lower concentrations than at most domestic peers. Non-financing asset quality is also strong, reflecting the predominance of high-quality government and quasi-government exposures in the investment portfolio. Looking ahead, regional security tensions, depending on their severity and duration, could translate into asset quality pressures through weaker economic activity and disruptions to borrowers’ cash flows. Though ARB is less exposed than peers, reprioritisation of Vision 2030 projects, as seen in 2025, could also pressure corporate and MSME borrowers through project delays, fewer contract awards or slower payments. No material impact on asset quality from either heightened geopolitical risks or project reprioritisation is evident to date.
ARB’s profitability is a key rating strength, reporting best in sector profitability metrics. Earnings improved in 9M 26, supported by wider financing margins, while non-yield income, mostly comprising recurring fee and commission income, contributed to revenue diversification. Credit costs have edged up from a very low base, but remain modest relative to pre-provision profitability. Higher short-term funding costs could compress financing margins, while prolonged regional security tensions could also affect earnings through increased credit losses and investment valuation pressures. However, strong pre-provision profitability provides considerable capacity to absorb higher impairment charges.
ARB’s funding profile remains sound, supported by a substantial retail deposit base and established access to domestic and international wholesale markets. Financing growth outpaced deposit growth in previous years, increasing wholesale funding requirements, including cross-border borrowing and sukuk issuance. Wholesale funding moderated in 9M 26 as deposit growth outpaced that of financing, although this may prove temporary given tighter system-wide SAR liquidity conditions and resultant increased funding cost pressures. Prolonged regional security tensions could further increase risk premiums and constrain external market access. Liquidity remains just adequate underpinned by a sizeable portfolio of HQLAs, with regulatory ratios comfortably above minimum requirements. However, unweighted liquidity measures are modest relative to domestic peers and the Bank’s rating level, although they do not fully capture retail deposit stability. Substantial securities encumbrance, despite some reduction in 9M 26, moderate liquidity flexibility. The authorities’ demonstrated capacity to support system liquidity through public-sector deposit placements and standing SAMA facilities provides an important mitigating factor.
ARB’s capitalisation remains good, supported by high-quality capital and sound internal capital generation. In 2025, the Bank reduced interim dividend distributions and undertook asset securitisations to strengthen its capital position ahead of tighter regulatory requirements in 2026, although dividend payouts have subsequently returned to higher levels. Regulatory capital ratios strengthened in 9M 26, mainly through AT1 and Tier 2 sukuk issuances, while the CET1 ratio improved modestly. The extent of headroom over full regulatory requirements remains unknown, given the non-disclosure of Pillar 2 requirements. Capital flexibility is good, reflecting established access to domestic and international capital markets and sound internal capital generation. Prolonged regional security tensions could, however, constrain capital market access or increase issuance risk premiums.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook suggests that the ratings are expected to remain unchanged over the next 12 months. This reflects our assessment that the risk profile of ARB is likely to remain steady.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
An upgrade over the next 12 months appears unlikely, as the Bank’s BSR is already at a very high level. An upgrade of ARB’s LT FCR would require a concurrent improvement in the Bank’s standalone profile and an upgrade of the sovereign rating, provided that the latter also translates into upward pressure on the OPERA and maximum ESL uplift is maintained.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
On the downside, the Outlook on the Bank’s LT FCR could be revised to Negative, should a similar action be taken on the sovereign’s rating. A downgrade of the Bank’s BSR or CFS would require a marked deterioration in asset quality, capital and/or liquidity metrics. This is not expected over the next 12 months; however, prolonged regional security tensions could heighten downside risks.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Stathis Kyriakides, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst
Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s audited financial statements for FY2022-25 and Q3 26. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers.
CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019. For the methodology and our definition of default see Information on rating scales and definitions and the time horizon of rating outlooks can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in August 1991. The ratings were last updated in December 2025. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.
The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.
Unsolicited Credit Rating
With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation:No
With Access to Internal Documents: No
With Access to Management: No
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor. Further information on the attributes and limitations of ratings can be found in the applicable methodology or else at
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2026
Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation (ARB or the Bank) at ‘AA-’ and ‘A1’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed ARB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘a-’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘a-’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR remains Stable.
The Bank’s LT FCR is positioned three notches above the BSR, which is the maximum uplift permitted under our criteria, when the ESL is assessed as High. This reflects our view that the authorities exhibit a strong willingness to provide timely extraordinary support if needed, and that this willingness is underpinned by the sovereign’s very strong capacity to extend such support. Several of the domestic banks in Saudi Arabia, including ARB, are designated as domestic systemically important banks. Saudi banks play a central role in financing the Kingdom’s development agenda, including financing contractors involved in large-scale infrastructure and economic diversification projects under Vision 2030. Their strategic importance to the functioning and stability of the domestic economy underpins the authorities’ strong incentive to preserve confidence in the financial system. Reflecting this, the government has an established track record of supporting the banking sector and maintains substantial financial capacity to provide assistance should the need arise.
The BSR is based on a CFS rating of ‘a-’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’. The BSR is based on a CFS rating of ‘a−’ and an OPERA of ‘bbb’. The OPERA for Saudi Arabia balances the economy’s limited diversification, low monetary policy flexibility and very high geopolitical risks against strong external buffers and substantial oil reserves. It also takes into account the banking sector’s strong capital buffers, high asset quality, solid profitability and a good funding structure, primarily consisting of domestic deposits. However, depositor (mainly government and government-related) concentrations persist, and there is rising cross-border funding to meet the elevated credit demand associated with Vision 2030 projects. Saudi banks continue to benefit from strong access to capital markets.
The CFS rating is supported by ARB’s strong franchise as the second largest bank in the country and largest Islamic bank in the world. The rating is also supported by its strong asset quality, with key metrics among the best in the sector and sector-leading profitability, underpinned by wide financing margins benefiting from low-cost retail deposits and higher-yielding retail financing. Further strengths include sound capitalisation, supported by internal capital generation, asset securitisations and capital market issuances, as well as a stable deposit-based funding profile. A main challenge stems from heightened regional security risks, particularly following the October 2026 Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure. Prolonged or escalating tensions could weaken asset quality, profitability and funding conditions through reduced economic activity and higher risk premiums, although no material impact is evident in the banking sector to date. Other challenges include system-wide funding pressures amid tight SAR liquidity, as well as undisclosed financing and depositor concentrations which are likely to be material. Concentrations are a common feature of the Saudi banking sector, reflecting the significant role of government-related deposits in the system and the substantial share of corporate lending associated (both directly and indirectly) with the government’s Vision 2030 projects. Concentrations are, however, understood to be less pronounced at ARB than at peers, reflecting its predominantly retail banking franchise
ARB’s strong business profile is underpinned by its position as Saudi Arabia’s second-largest bank and the world’s largest Islamic bank. Its dominant retail franchise including leading market shares in key retail financing segments and extensive distribution network provide significant competitive advantages and support deposit-gathering capacity. The ‘Harmonise the Group’ strategy has supported expansion in corporate and micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) banking, alongside improvements in operating efficiency and revenue diversification, while complementing the core retail banking business. Most strategic targets have been met, or are expected to be achieved, by end-2026.
Asset quality remains a key rating strength, notwithstanding increased downside risks from heightened regional security tensions. The predominantly low-risk retail financing portfolio underpins the consistently good non-performing financing (NPF) ratio, which is among the lowest in the Saudi banking sector, notwithstanding a modest increase in MSME NPFs. Stage 2 exposures also remain low. Credit loss absorption capacity is strong, supported by high reserve coverage and robust pre-provision profitability. Expansion in corporate and MSME financing could increase credit risk and borrower concentration, although ARB’s extensive retail operations suggest lower concentrations than at most domestic peers. Non-financing asset quality is also strong, reflecting the predominance of high-quality government and quasi-government exposures in the investment portfolio. Looking ahead, regional security tensions, depending on their severity and duration, could translate into asset quality pressures through weaker economic activity and disruptions to borrowers’ cash flows. Though ARB is less exposed than peers, reprioritisation of Vision 2030 projects, as seen in 2025, could also pressure corporate and MSME borrowers through project delays, fewer contract awards or slower payments. No material impact on asset quality from either heightened geopolitical risks or project reprioritisation is evident to date.
ARB’s profitability is a key rating strength, reporting best in sector profitability metrics. Earnings improved in 9M 26, supported by wider financing margins, while non-yield income, mostly comprising recurring fee and commission income, contributed to revenue diversification. Credit costs have edged up from a very low base, but remain modest relative to pre-provision profitability. Higher short-term funding costs could compress financing margins, while prolonged regional security tensions could also affect earnings through increased credit losses and investment valuation pressures. However, strong pre-provision profitability provides considerable capacity to absorb higher impairment charges.
ARB’s funding profile remains sound, supported by a substantial retail deposit base and established access to domestic and international wholesale markets. Financing growth outpaced deposit growth in previous years, increasing wholesale funding requirements, including cross-border borrowing and sukuk issuance. Wholesale funding moderated in 9M 26 as deposit growth outpaced that of financing, although this may prove temporary given tighter system-wide SAR liquidity conditions and resultant increased funding cost pressures. Prolonged regional security tensions could further increase risk premiums and constrain external market access. Liquidity remains just adequate underpinned by a sizeable portfolio of HQLAs, with regulatory ratios comfortably above minimum requirements. However, unweighted liquidity measures are modest relative to domestic peers and the Bank’s rating level, although they do not fully capture retail deposit stability. Substantial securities encumbrance, despite some reduction in 9M 26, moderate liquidity flexibility. The authorities’ demonstrated capacity to support system liquidity through public-sector deposit placements and standing SAMA facilities provides an important mitigating factor.
ARB’s capitalisation remains good, supported by high-quality capital and sound internal capital generation. In 2025, the Bank reduced interim dividend distributions and undertook asset securitisations to strengthen its capital position ahead of tighter regulatory requirements in 2026, although dividend payouts have subsequently returned to higher levels. Regulatory capital ratios strengthened in 9M 26, mainly through AT1 and Tier 2 sukuk issuances, while the CET1 ratio improved modestly. The extent of headroom over full regulatory requirements remains unknown, given the non-disclosure of Pillar 2 requirements. Capital flexibility is good, reflecting established access to domestic and international capital markets and sound internal capital generation. Prolonged regional security tensions could, however, constrain capital market access or increase issuance risk premiums.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook suggests that the ratings are expected to remain unchanged over the next 12 months. This reflects our assessment that the risk profile of ARB is likely to remain steady.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
An upgrade over the next 12 months appears unlikely, as the Bank’s BSR is already at a very high level. An upgrade of ARB’s LT FCR would require a concurrent improvement in the Bank’s standalone profile and an upgrade of the sovereign rating, provided that the latter also translates into upward pressure on the OPERA and maximum ESL uplift is maintained.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
On the downside, the Outlook on the Bank’s LT FCR could be revised to Negative, should a similar action be taken on the sovereign’s rating. A downgrade of the Bank’s BSR or CFS would require a marked deterioration in asset quality, capital and/or liquidity metrics. This is not expected over the next 12 months; however, prolonged regional security tensions could heighten downside risks.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Stathis Kyriakides, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst
Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s audited financial statements for FY2022-25 and Q3 26. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers.
CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019. For the methodology and our definition of default see Information on rating scales and definitions and the time horizon of rating outlooks can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in August 1991. The ratings were last updated in December 2025. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.
The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.
Unsolicited Credit Rating
With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation:No
With Access to Internal Documents: No
With Access to Management: No
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor. Further information on the attributes and limitations of ratings can be found in the applicable methodology or else at
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2026
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