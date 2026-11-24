Dr Agravat Dental Hospital's Zygomatic Dental Implants Surgery By Dr Bharat Agravat Gains Global Popularity Among NRI
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, November 24, 2026 - Dr Agravat Dental Hospital, a premier hospital for advanced oral rehabilitation in India's first UNESCO World Heritage City, has reported a significant surge in Non-Resident Indian (NRI) and international patients traveling to Ahmedabad for Zygomatic Dental Implants Surgery performed by veteran famous implantologist Dr Bharat Agravat. Designed specifically for patients suffering from severe maxillary (upper jaw) bone resorption who were previously told they are ineligible for conventional implants, the protocol offers a rapid, graftless pathway to permanent, fixed functional teeth.
Zygomatic Dental Implants in India | Fixed teeth Cost, Procedure & Benefits video:
Across India and abroad, patients who have worn loose dentures for years or experienced advanced periodontal bone loss frequently face invasive sinus lifts, hip or rib bone grafts, and nine-to-twelve-month healing delays before receiving fixed teeth. Under dental surgeon Dr Bharat Agravat's clinical leadership, Zygomatic Dental Implants bypass compromised upper jawbone altogether by anchoring longer, precision-engineered titanium implants directly into the dense, stable zygomatic (cheekbone) bone.
"Patients flying in from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Dubai, and the Middle East rarely have six months to spare for staged bone grafts," said Dr Bharat Agravat, Founder and Chief Implantologist at Dr Agravat Dental Hospital. "By uniting Zygomatic Dental Implants with our proprietary DentoImplaTM Technique, we eliminate invasive bone grafting and deliver immediate, rock-solid upper-arch stability so NRI and global patients can return home chewing and smiling with complete confidence."
Clinical Precision: Zygomatic Implants & the Proprietary DentoImplaTM Technique
Dr Agravat's surgical workflow integrates global implant engineering with his innovative, Indian-developed DentoImplaTM Technique-an AI-assisted, minimally invasive digital implantology ecosystem built on three decades of clinical mastery:
Graftless Upper-Jaw Rehabilitation: Longer zygomatic fixtures engage dense zygomatic bone, avoiding sinus augmentation and multi-stage grafting surgeries.
3D CBCT & AI-Guided Surgical Mapping: High-resolution 3D Cone Beam Computed Tomography and digital smile simulations map exact anatomical trajectories, protecting vital sinus and nerve structures prior to surgery.
Immediate Functional Loading: High primary stability enables immediate provisional fixed teeth within days, eliminating the discomfort and social embarrassment of removable dentures.
Integrated innovative branded DentoImplaTM Protocols: Tailored to individual bone anatomy alongside Dr Agravat's signature DentoImplaTM TTR (Total Teeth Replacement), SDI (Same-Day Implant), and ATR (Anterior Teeth Replacement) protocols for comprehensive full-mouth aesthetics and bite strength.
Why Ahmedabad & Dr Agravat Dental Hospital Lead Global NRI Dental Tourism
For NRI families rooted in Gujarat and international medical travelers across the globe, Ahmedabad offers direct international air connectivity, world-class hospitality, and substantial cost savings of 60% to 75% compared to equivalent specialist procedures in North America, Europe, and Australasia-without compromising on US FDA- and CE-approved materials or international sterilization standards.
Bringing over 32 years of clinical experience and 18 national and international awards, Dr Bharat Agravat holds advanced implantology credentials and training from Harvard School of Dental Medicine, New York University (NYU), and the University at Buffalo, and is a recognized Diplomate and Fellow (USA). Supported by Dr Kartavya Agravat and a multidisciplinary clinical team, the center provides dedicated pre-arrival virtual 3D scan evaluations, streamlined treatment itineraries, and comprehensive post-operative care.
Patients and clinicians seeking detailed clinical protocols, case eligibility, and consultation scheduling can visit the official Zygomatic Dental Implants resource at or explore full-mouth implant programs at For Dental tourism inquiries:
Media & Patient Contact
Chief Implantologist: Dr Bharat Agravat
Hospital: Dr Agravat Dental Hospital
Address: Dr Agravat Wellness Center, Sindhubhavan Rd, beside Victory Lane, opp. NK Farm, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380059, India
Phone / WhatsApp (Global & NRI Desk): +91 98257 63666
Explore the Dr. Agravat Healthcare Limited Group of Businesses -
One Trusted Healthcare Ecosystem. Multiple Brands. Endless Opportunities.
* Founder- Dr Bharat Agravat:
* Dr Agravat Dental Implant FOFO Franchise model:
* Dr Agravat Dental Tourism India:
* Dr. Agravat Dental Implant Endodontic Academy:
* Dr Agravat Online AI Healthcare & Wellness Assessment:
* Dr Agravat D2C Ecommerce Online shopping portal:
* OSMF Brand Oral care Mouth Opening Kit Treatment at Home:
* Healthcare Innovations Portal:
About Dr. Bharat Agravat & Dr Agravat Dental Hospital Ahmedabad.
Dr. Bharat Agravat is an internationally trained, 18-time award-winning cosmetic dental surgeon and implantologist with over 32 years of clinical excellence in advanced oral rehabilitation. A graduate of the Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH), Ahmedabad, he holds advanced implantology training and certifications from Harvard University School of Dental Medicine, New York University (NYU), and the University at Buffalo, alongside direct clinical training in the All-on-4® protocol under its inventor, Dr. Paulo Maló. He is a recognized Diplomate and Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (DICOI & FICOI, USA) and the innovator behind the proprietary, AI-guided DentoImplaTM Technique ecosystem (comprising TTR, SDI, and ATR protocols).
Zygomatic Dental Implants in India | Fixed teeth Cost, Procedure & Benefits video:
Across India and abroad, patients who have worn loose dentures for years or experienced advanced periodontal bone loss frequently face invasive sinus lifts, hip or rib bone grafts, and nine-to-twelve-month healing delays before receiving fixed teeth. Under dental surgeon Dr Bharat Agravat's clinical leadership, Zygomatic Dental Implants bypass compromised upper jawbone altogether by anchoring longer, precision-engineered titanium implants directly into the dense, stable zygomatic (cheekbone) bone.
"Patients flying in from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Dubai, and the Middle East rarely have six months to spare for staged bone grafts," said Dr Bharat Agravat, Founder and Chief Implantologist at Dr Agravat Dental Hospital. "By uniting Zygomatic Dental Implants with our proprietary DentoImplaTM Technique, we eliminate invasive bone grafting and deliver immediate, rock-solid upper-arch stability so NRI and global patients can return home chewing and smiling with complete confidence."
Clinical Precision: Zygomatic Implants & the Proprietary DentoImplaTM Technique
Dr Agravat's surgical workflow integrates global implant engineering with his innovative, Indian-developed DentoImplaTM Technique-an AI-assisted, minimally invasive digital implantology ecosystem built on three decades of clinical mastery:
Graftless Upper-Jaw Rehabilitation: Longer zygomatic fixtures engage dense zygomatic bone, avoiding sinus augmentation and multi-stage grafting surgeries.
3D CBCT & AI-Guided Surgical Mapping: High-resolution 3D Cone Beam Computed Tomography and digital smile simulations map exact anatomical trajectories, protecting vital sinus and nerve structures prior to surgery.
Immediate Functional Loading: High primary stability enables immediate provisional fixed teeth within days, eliminating the discomfort and social embarrassment of removable dentures.
Integrated innovative branded DentoImplaTM Protocols: Tailored to individual bone anatomy alongside Dr Agravat's signature DentoImplaTM TTR (Total Teeth Replacement), SDI (Same-Day Implant), and ATR (Anterior Teeth Replacement) protocols for comprehensive full-mouth aesthetics and bite strength.
Why Ahmedabad & Dr Agravat Dental Hospital Lead Global NRI Dental Tourism
For NRI families rooted in Gujarat and international medical travelers across the globe, Ahmedabad offers direct international air connectivity, world-class hospitality, and substantial cost savings of 60% to 75% compared to equivalent specialist procedures in North America, Europe, and Australasia-without compromising on US FDA- and CE-approved materials or international sterilization standards.
Bringing over 32 years of clinical experience and 18 national and international awards, Dr Bharat Agravat holds advanced implantology credentials and training from Harvard School of Dental Medicine, New York University (NYU), and the University at Buffalo, and is a recognized Diplomate and Fellow (USA). Supported by Dr Kartavya Agravat and a multidisciplinary clinical team, the center provides dedicated pre-arrival virtual 3D scan evaluations, streamlined treatment itineraries, and comprehensive post-operative care.
Patients and clinicians seeking detailed clinical protocols, case eligibility, and consultation scheduling can visit the official Zygomatic Dental Implants resource at or explore full-mouth implant programs at For Dental tourism inquiries:
Media & Patient Contact
Chief Implantologist: Dr Bharat Agravat
Hospital: Dr Agravat Dental Hospital
Address: Dr Agravat Wellness Center, Sindhubhavan Rd, beside Victory Lane, opp. NK Farm, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380059, India
Phone / WhatsApp (Global & NRI Desk): +91 98257 63666
Explore the Dr. Agravat Healthcare Limited Group of Businesses -
One Trusted Healthcare Ecosystem. Multiple Brands. Endless Opportunities.
* Founder- Dr Bharat Agravat:
* Dr Agravat Dental Implant FOFO Franchise model:
* Dr Agravat Dental Tourism India:
* Dr. Agravat Dental Implant Endodontic Academy:
* Dr Agravat Online AI Healthcare & Wellness Assessment:
* Dr Agravat D2C Ecommerce Online shopping portal:
* OSMF Brand Oral care Mouth Opening Kit Treatment at Home:
* Healthcare Innovations Portal:
About Dr. Bharat Agravat & Dr Agravat Dental Hospital Ahmedabad.
Dr. Bharat Agravat is an internationally trained, 18-time award-winning cosmetic dental surgeon and implantologist with over 32 years of clinical excellence in advanced oral rehabilitation. A graduate of the Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH), Ahmedabad, he holds advanced implantology training and certifications from Harvard University School of Dental Medicine, New York University (NYU), and the University at Buffalo, alongside direct clinical training in the All-on-4® protocol under its inventor, Dr. Paulo Maló. He is a recognized Diplomate and Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (DICOI & FICOI, USA) and the innovator behind the proprietary, AI-guided DentoImplaTM Technique ecosystem (comprising TTR, SDI, and ATR protocols).
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