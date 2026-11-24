Saudi Film Permit Recognized At MEA Business Awards 2026 For Film Permitting Services
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Saudi Film Permit has achieved an important industry milestone by being recognised as the winner of Leaders in Film Permitting Services 2026 in Saudi Arabia at the MEA Business Awards 2026, organised by MEA Markets. This recognition highlights the company's contribution to film production support and permit facilitation across the Kingdom.
The award acknowledges its efforts to simplify filming and photography arrangements for local and international production companies. With Saudi Arabia's film and entertainment industry continuing to expand, the company helps production teams navigate local filming requirements and coordinate essential permissions.
Comprehensive Film Production Support Services
The company provides a range of services designed to support different types of media and production projects. These include government and private location permits, drone filming permits, customs clearance, professional crew hire and film equipment rental.
It assists production teams working across major destinations in Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Jeddah, AlUla, Mecca, Medina, Dammam, Al Khobar and other locations throughout the Kingdom.
By combining local knowledge with permit coordination and production assistance, the team helps filmmakers, photographers, advertising agencies and international production houses manage important arrangements before their projects begin.
A Recognition of Commitment and Industry Contribution
Winning the MEA Business Awards 2026 is a proud achievement for the entire team. The recognition reflects its continued commitment to providing dependable production support and helping creative professionals access filming opportunities across Saudi Arabia.
Looking ahead, the company aims to strengthen its services and continue contributing to the Kingdom's growing film, media and creative industries.
About Saudi Film Permit
Saudi Film Permit is a film and photography permit facilitation service operating across Saudi Arabia. The company supports local and international productions with government and private location permits, drone filming permits, customs clearance, crew hire and equipment rental. Its goal is to make filming in Saudi Arabia more accessible and manageable through reliable local coordination and production support.
Company: Saudi Film Permit
Website:
Email:...
Contact: +966 56 4040 236
Location: Saudi Arabia
The award acknowledges its efforts to simplify filming and photography arrangements for local and international production companies. With Saudi Arabia's film and entertainment industry continuing to expand, the company helps production teams navigate local filming requirements and coordinate essential permissions.
Comprehensive Film Production Support Services
The company provides a range of services designed to support different types of media and production projects. These include government and private location permits, drone filming permits, customs clearance, professional crew hire and film equipment rental.
It assists production teams working across major destinations in Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Jeddah, AlUla, Mecca, Medina, Dammam, Al Khobar and other locations throughout the Kingdom.
By combining local knowledge with permit coordination and production assistance, the team helps filmmakers, photographers, advertising agencies and international production houses manage important arrangements before their projects begin.
A Recognition of Commitment and Industry Contribution
Winning the MEA Business Awards 2026 is a proud achievement for the entire team. The recognition reflects its continued commitment to providing dependable production support and helping creative professionals access filming opportunities across Saudi Arabia.
Looking ahead, the company aims to strengthen its services and continue contributing to the Kingdom's growing film, media and creative industries.
About Saudi Film Permit
Saudi Film Permit is a film and photography permit facilitation service operating across Saudi Arabia. The company supports local and international productions with government and private location permits, drone filming permits, customs clearance, crew hire and equipment rental. Its goal is to make filming in Saudi Arabia more accessible and manageable through reliable local coordination and production support.
Company: Saudi Film Permit
Website:
Email:...
Contact: +966 56 4040 236
Location: Saudi Arabia
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