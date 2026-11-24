(MENAFN- APO Group) GABORONE, Botswana, November 23, 2026/ -- Afreximbank () has called for stronger partnerships, improved regulatory frameworks and increased investment in factoring and supply chain finance to expand access to working capital for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Africa.

SMEs account for more than 90% of businesses and contribute over 60% of employment and GDP across the continent. Yet, they continue to face significant financing constraints, with Africa’s annual SME financing gap estimated at US$300 billion.

Speaking at the annual Afreximbank Factoring Workshop held in Gaborone, Botswana, held under the theme “Unlocking Working Capital for Africa’s Growing Businesses through Factoring and Supply Chain Finance”, Eric Intong Monchu, Group Managing Director, Client Relations at Afreximbank and Chairperson of the FCI Africa Chapter, representing Mrs Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice-President Intra-African Trade and Export Development at Afreximbank, highlighted the growing potential of factoring as an alternative financing solution for businesses with limited access to traditional bank lending. Factoring enables businesses to convert outstanding invoices into immediate working capital, helping them manage cash flow, meet operational expenses, and fulfil new orders without waiting for customers to settle their accounts. Combined with supply chain finance, it offers an important way to address liquidity constraints, strengthen supplier relationships, and enable businesses to participate more effectively in domestic, regional, and international trade.

“Factoring and supply chain finance are critical instruments for addressing Africa’s working capital constraints and unlocking the growth potential of our SMEs. We cannot close the continent’s US$300 billion SME financing gap through traditional lending alone. We must diversify financing solutions, strengthen the legal and regulatory environment, and build the institutional capacity needed to make receivables-based financing more accessible to businesses across Africa,” he said.

Monchu said that global factoring volumes increased from €3.1 trillion in 2021 to €3.9 trillion in 2025, while African volumes rose from €32 billion to €51 billion over the same period.

Highlighting the scale of the opportunity, Mr Monchu said that African factoring volumes had more than doubled, from €21.6 billion in 2017 to €51.4 billion in 2025, with nearly 200 factoring companies now operating across the continent.

During the opening remarks of the workshop, Ms Betül Kurtulus, Secretary General of the FCI, the global representative body for factoring and the financing of open-account domestic and international trade receivables, said: “Our objective is to support financial institutions in building sustainable factoring businesses. As African businesses enter new markets, they need financial institutions to support them beyond their national borders. This is where FCI’s international network can make a real difference. If trade can move across borders, finance must be able to follow.”

Afreximbank has set an ambition to increase African factoring volumes to at least €240 billion, equivalent to approximately 10 per cent of the continent’s GDP. Achieving this target will require sustained financing for factoring institutions, stronger legal and regulatory frameworks, greater technical expertise and deeper collaboration across the financial services industry.

Afreximbank also reaffirmed its commitment to working with FCI and its Africa Chapter, Botswana’s financial institutions and other stakeholders to build a stronger, more inclusive factoring ecosystem that unlocks working capital for SMEs, strengthens regional supply chains and accelerates intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Afreximbank.

Media Contacts:

Afreximbank

Vincent Musumba



About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A strong supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2025, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$48.5 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$8.4 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), GCR (A), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-), Moody's (Baa2) and S&P Global Ratings (BBB+). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

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