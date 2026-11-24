MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- A joint Senate committee comprising the Women's Committee and the Finance and Economic Committee reviewed Tuesday a UN Women briefing on gender-responsive budgeting, focusing on strengthening parliamentary oversight of public spending and ensuring that budget allocations address the needs of women and men.

Women's Committee Chair Khawla Armouti said the meeting aimed to deepen understanding of gender-responsive budgeting and strengthen the Senate's capacity to examine the state budget and analyze its priorities from a gender perspective, supporting its legislative and oversight functions and advancing sustainable development.

She underscored the importance of cooperation with UN Women as a technical and strategic partner, particularly in legislative and policy development, gender-responsive reviews of public budgets, and advancing women's economic and political participation.

Nicolas Burniat, UN Women Jordan Country Representative, presented practical tools for gender-responsive budget analysis developed by UN Women in cooperation with the General Budget Department and the Jordanian National Commission for Women.

He emphasized the importance of integrating the needs of women and men into government policies, programs and budget allocations by analyzing programs, identifying gaps and classifying financial allocations using a gender-responsive budget tagging methodology to promote equitable resource distribution and improve public spending efficiency.

Manal Benkirane, UN Women Jordan Deputy Representative, explained that the budget analysis report draws on several criteria to assess how effectively government programs address the needs of both sexes, including program objectives, performance indicators, sex-disaggregated data, beneficiary participation, monitoring and evaluation mechanisms, and outcome measurement.

She said the methodology aims to strengthen oversight of government spending, link financial allocations to actual development outcomes and provide legislative and oversight institutions with practical indicators to assess the budget's contribution to equity and equal opportunities.

Senators discussed the report's findings and exchanged views on analyzing the state budget and its priorities from a gender perspective to better direct public resources toward achieving sustainable development.

//Petra// AJ