MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- The Anti-Narcotics Department arrested 196 people in 124 cases nationwide during the 17th week of its crackdown on crystal methamphetamine, a Public Security Directorate spokesperson said.

The department arrested 65 people in 45 suspected trafficking and distribution cases and 131 people in 79 suspected possession and use cases. Officers also seized quantities of crystal meth from suspects in the possession and use cases, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said the campaign would continue to raise awareness of the drug's potentially fatal effects and pursue those involved in its trade or use. The spokesperson added that the drug can contribute to crimes that threaten public safety.

The spokesperson urged anyone with information about crystal meth distribution or use to call the unified emergency number, 911, and said reports would be treated seriously and confidentially.

//Petra// AO