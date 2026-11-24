(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Abu Dhabi, 23 November 2026: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, the second edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition will take place from 25 to 29 November 2026 at ADNEC Centre Al Ain. Held under the them“ “A Legacy of P”ide”, thi’ year’s edition will feature record local, GCC and international participation, alongside an expanded exhibition area and accompanying programme of activities.

ADNEC Group, a Modon company, is organising the five-day exhibition in strategic partnership with the Emirates F’lconers’ Club. The event will bring together leading companies and brands, enthusiasts and specialists across the hunting, equestrian, outdoor activities and supporting sectors.

The event continues to celebrate Emirati heritage and traditions while providing a platform for innovation, business opportunities and knowledge exchange. Building on the significant success of its inaugural edition,’this year’s exhibition further strengthens its position as a platform conne’ting Al Ain’s rich cultural heritage with the outdoor lifestyle sector.

His Excellency Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Secretary General of the Emir’tes Falconers“ Club, said: “Al Ain is home to a rich heritage that forms an integr’l part of the UAE’s history and identity. Against this backdrop, the second edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition holds particular significance, h’ghlighting the city’s role as a vital centre for preserving our heritage and passing it on to future generations. We extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to our wise leadership for its vision and continued support, which have he’ped strengthen Al Ain’s position and advance efforts to safeguard our national heritage ”nd natural environment.”

He added: “The exhibition brings together our pride in falconry, equestrianism and sustainable hunting with our responsibility to protect biodiversity and promote responsible practices. We greatly value our partnership with ADNEC Group in developing this event and look forward to this edition opening new opportunities for engagement and the exchange of expertise among specialists and enthusiasts from the UAE and abroad.”

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC Group, said“ “The continued development of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition reflects our strategic vision to contribute to strengthening Al’Ain’s position as a leading destination for specialised exhibitions, while enhancing its ability to attract investment and high-value partnerships, support economic diversification and preserve our authentic cultural heritage. This success has been made possible by the unwavering support of our wise leadership and the guidance and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan,’Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, and His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahya’, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain Region, further enhancing the ’xhibition’s competitiveness and strengthening its sustainable economic and so”ial impact.”

He added: “At ADNEC Group, we continue to develop the exhibition in line with a long-term vision and in collaboration with our partners across the public and private sectors. This approach focuses on expanding local, GCC and international participation, strengthening integration between the economic, heritage and tourism sectors, and providing an effective platform for exchanging expertise and building partnerships. Through these efforts, we aim to support the growth of specialised national industries operating across these vital sectors and open new m”rkets for them.”

The 2026 edition has recorded a 17% increase in the number of exhibiting companies and brands, reaching 1,020, including 462 new companies and brands. UAE companies account for 40% of participating exhibitors including 236 national companies taking part for the first time, while international companies represent 60%. The number of participating countries has also increased to 50.

The exhibition area has also expanded significantly to 35,000 square metres, an increase of 50% compa’ed with last year’s edition. The event features 14 specialised sectors spanning weapons, hunting and shooting sports, environment and heritage, travel and safaris, hunting and camping equipment, outdoor recreational vehicles, motorhomes, falconry, veterinary products and services, camels, Saluki and equestrian activities.

The exhibition will bring together a broad range of sectors covering weaponry, hunting and shooting sports; arts and handicrafts; environmental preservation and heritage; hunting and safari; hunting and camping equipment; outdoor recreational and 4x4 vehicles; recreational vehicles; falconry; veterinary products and services; equestrianism; camels; and Saluki.

These sectors build on the diverse offering established during the inaugural edition, which included dedicated areas for camels, Saluki, equestrianism, falconry, outdoor recreational vehicles, RVs, hunting and camping equipment, arts and handicrafts, environmental preservation and veterinary products and services.

Alongside its commercial offering, AAIHEX will provide visitors with a programme’celebrating the UAE’s culture and heritage and the traditions associated with hunting, falconry and equestrianism. AAIHEX 2026 will feature a wide of activations and competitions, including traditional cooking, Arabic coffee, Al Yola and traditional Emirati performances.

The exhibition will welcome visitors from Wednesday, 25 November to Sunday, 29 November 2026, daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm.

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