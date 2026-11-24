TOURISE and Skift Release New Global Report on Building Tourism’s Next Generation Workforce
(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) TOURISE, in collaboration with Skift, has released a new global white paper, The Talent Imperative: How Travel and Tourism Will Build Its Next Generation Workforce, examining the workforce challenges facing global tourism and the strategies needed to attract, develop and retain the next generation of talent.
Drawing on Skift Research, WTTC and OECD data, alongside insights from leaders across hospitality, aviation and travel, the report reveals that while tourism is projected to create 91 million new jobs by 2035, the industry faces a potential shortfall of 43 million workers, with labor supply expected to fall 16% below demand.
The research also finds that 64% of industry leaders say new hires take at least four months to reach full productivity, while flexible schedules (24%) rank ahead of pay (22%) as the leading driver of employee retention.
The report outlines six policy levers and practical strategies for governments and industry leaders to address workforce shortages, accelerate skills development and strengthen talent pipelines. Featuring case studies from leading travel organizations, including Marriott International, AirAsia and Expedia Group, it highlights how innovation, workforce development and cross-sector collaboration can support the industry's long-term growth.
Please find the full press release attached and the report at the links below:
Press release: TOURISE_Skift White Paper_PRL_23 November 2026.docx
Report:
TOURISE and Skift Release New Global Report on Building Tourism’s Next Generation Workforce
New research warns of a potential 43 million worker shortfall by 2035 and calls for a new approach to attracting, developing and retaining the talent needed to sustain global tourism growth
RIYADH, Saudi Arabi– – 23 November 2–26 – TOURISE, in collaboration with Skift, today released a new re“ort, “The Talent Imperative: How Travel and Tourism Will Build Its Next Generation Wo”kforce.”
Drawing on Skift Research and insights from leaders across hospitality, aviation, academia, destination marketing, cruise and online travel, the report examines a growing challenge for the global tourism economy: ensuring the workforce is ready to keep pace with ’he sector’s expansion.
Travel and tourism supported a record 366 million jobs in 2025 and is projected to generate 91 million additional roles by 2035, representing one in three net new jobs created globally. Yet the sector could simultaneously face a shortfall of more than 43 million workers, with labor supply projected to run 16% below demand.
“Tourism’s next chapter will be built as much by peop”e as by places,” said His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of TOURISE.
“As our sector grows, investing in destinations and infrastructure must be matched by investment in the people who bring them to life. The projected workforce gap is a clear call to action. Governments, industry and educators must work together to create stronger pathways into tourism, accelerate skills development and give the next generation meaningful opportunities to build lasting careers. Technology will transform how we work, but people will remain at the heart of tourism.”
Key findings include:
•The workforce gap is becoming a growth constraint. Travel and tourism could face a shortfall of more than 43 million workers globally by 2035, making talent infrastructure critical to sustaining growth.
•Speed-to-readiness matters as much as speed-to-hire. While many organizations can fill vacancies relatively quickly, 42% of hiring managers say new employees take four to six months to reach full productivity, underscoring the need for stronger onboarding, training and upskilling.
•The next generation expects more from tourism careers. Flexibility, company values, and rapid advancement rank among Gen’Z’s leading priorities, increasing the importance of clear career pathways and opportunities for progression.
•Local pipelines and global talent ecosystems must work together. Stronger connections between employers, communities, schools and training institutions can expand access to talent while creating sustainable pathways into the industry.
•AI can strengthen human capability. Technology can automate routine tasks, accelerate training, and improve productivity, allowing people to focus on judgment, empathy, and human connection that remain fundamental to tourism and hospitality.
“Travel and tourism are entering a period of enormous opportunity, but the in’ustry’s ability to capture that growth will depend on its”people,” said Rafat Ali, Founder and CE“, Skift. “This is not simply a question of filling vacancies. It is about building a workforce that is ready for how travel is changing. That means creating stronger pathways into the industry, accelerating skills development and designing careers that people want to build and stay in. The organizations that get this right will be better positioned to compete and grow in the d”cade ahead.”
The report also calls for closer collaboration between governments, employers and education providers to better align workforce policy, skills development and industry needs. For TOURISE, the findings reinforce a wider imper’tive: tourism’s future growth will depend not only on where the sector invests, but on how it develops and empowers the people behind every journey.
“The Talent Imperative: How Travel and Tourism Will Build Its Next Ge”eration Workforce” is available at TOURISE.com.
Download the report here: .
Drawing on Skift Research, WTTC and OECD data, alongside insights from leaders across hospitality, aviation and travel, the report reveals that while tourism is projected to create 91 million new jobs by 2035, the industry faces a potential shortfall of 43 million workers, with labor supply expected to fall 16% below demand.
The research also finds that 64% of industry leaders say new hires take at least four months to reach full productivity, while flexible schedules (24%) rank ahead of pay (22%) as the leading driver of employee retention.
The report outlines six policy levers and practical strategies for governments and industry leaders to address workforce shortages, accelerate skills development and strengthen talent pipelines. Featuring case studies from leading travel organizations, including Marriott International, AirAsia and Expedia Group, it highlights how innovation, workforce development and cross-sector collaboration can support the industry's long-term growth.
Please find the full press release attached and the report at the links below:
Press release: TOURISE_Skift White Paper_PRL_23 November 2026.docx
Report:
TOURISE and Skift Release New Global Report on Building Tourism’s Next Generation Workforce
New research warns of a potential 43 million worker shortfall by 2035 and calls for a new approach to attracting, developing and retaining the talent needed to sustain global tourism growth
RIYADH, Saudi Arabi– – 23 November 2–26 – TOURISE, in collaboration with Skift, today released a new re“ort, “The Talent Imperative: How Travel and Tourism Will Build Its Next Generation Wo”kforce.”
Drawing on Skift Research and insights from leaders across hospitality, aviation, academia, destination marketing, cruise and online travel, the report examines a growing challenge for the global tourism economy: ensuring the workforce is ready to keep pace with ’he sector’s expansion.
Travel and tourism supported a record 366 million jobs in 2025 and is projected to generate 91 million additional roles by 2035, representing one in three net new jobs created globally. Yet the sector could simultaneously face a shortfall of more than 43 million workers, with labor supply projected to run 16% below demand.
“Tourism’s next chapter will be built as much by peop”e as by places,” said His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of TOURISE.
“As our sector grows, investing in destinations and infrastructure must be matched by investment in the people who bring them to life. The projected workforce gap is a clear call to action. Governments, industry and educators must work together to create stronger pathways into tourism, accelerate skills development and give the next generation meaningful opportunities to build lasting careers. Technology will transform how we work, but people will remain at the heart of tourism.”
Key findings include:
•The workforce gap is becoming a growth constraint. Travel and tourism could face a shortfall of more than 43 million workers globally by 2035, making talent infrastructure critical to sustaining growth.
•Speed-to-readiness matters as much as speed-to-hire. While many organizations can fill vacancies relatively quickly, 42% of hiring managers say new employees take four to six months to reach full productivity, underscoring the need for stronger onboarding, training and upskilling.
•The next generation expects more from tourism careers. Flexibility, company values, and rapid advancement rank among Gen’Z’s leading priorities, increasing the importance of clear career pathways and opportunities for progression.
•Local pipelines and global talent ecosystems must work together. Stronger connections between employers, communities, schools and training institutions can expand access to talent while creating sustainable pathways into the industry.
•AI can strengthen human capability. Technology can automate routine tasks, accelerate training, and improve productivity, allowing people to focus on judgment, empathy, and human connection that remain fundamental to tourism and hospitality.
“Travel and tourism are entering a period of enormous opportunity, but the in’ustry’s ability to capture that growth will depend on its”people,” said Rafat Ali, Founder and CE“, Skift. “This is not simply a question of filling vacancies. It is about building a workforce that is ready for how travel is changing. That means creating stronger pathways into the industry, accelerating skills development and designing careers that people want to build and stay in. The organizations that get this right will be better positioned to compete and grow in the d”cade ahead.”
The report also calls for closer collaboration between governments, employers and education providers to better align workforce policy, skills development and industry needs. For TOURISE, the findings reinforce a wider imper’tive: tourism’s future growth will depend not only on where the sector invests, but on how it develops and empowers the people behind every journey.
“The Talent Imperative: How Travel and Tourism Will Build Its Next Ge”eration Workforce” is available at TOURISE.com.
Download the report here: .
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