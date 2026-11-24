MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Reuters, Ukrinform reports.

His statement came after the Finnish military said on Saturday that a drone strike on a Russian cargo ship in the Baltic Sea had likely been carried out by Ukraine.

Sandvik acknowledged that there would have been no attacks on Russian ships if Russia had ended its war against Ukraine.

“All attacks would stop immediately if Russia stopped this war. Once that is said, we are focused on the fact that ‌Ukraine must do this inside the rules of international law. So we take this up with them,” Sandvik said at a press conference.

“We are also focused on the fact that they must respect our need for stability in our near areas and we have a good dialogue with the Ukrainians on that now,” he added.

As Ukrinform reported, a fire broke out aboard the Russian vessel Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland on the morning of Saturday, November 21, after it was attacked by drones. The vessel belongs to the Russian shipping company Oboronlogistics, which provides logistics services to Russia's Defense Ministry.

The ship left St. Petersburg on Friday, November 20, and was heading to Kaliningrad.

At the time of the strike, the vessel was approximately 11 nautical miles (20.4 km) north of Vaindloo Island, off the coast of Estonia.

As Ukrinform reported, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said Ukraine's attacks on Russian ships in the Baltic Sea were understandable and that people should get used to such attacks and be prepared for them.

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