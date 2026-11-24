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Polish Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Radoslaw Sikorski (pictured) expressed concern on Tuesday over a reported delay in the delivery of 60 Patriot missiles to Ukraine, saying he hoped the report was inaccurate.

"I hope this report is wrong. They are urgently needed to protect Ukrainian civilians from Russian ballistic missiles," Sikorski wrote on X.

The Financial Times reported earlier that the Pentagon had yet to approve the delivery, which requires another level of approval despite the deal having already received the green light at a previous stage.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned about the impact of delays in receiving air defense systems and missiles on the country's ability to protect its cities from Russian attacks

The deal was previously agreed with Ukraine, and it has received the approval of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. However, people familiar with the matter said it has been sent to Under Secretary for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael Duffey for review.

It is currently unclear why the deal is delayed, and the Pentagon did not confirm the report. "The Department of War has pursued multiple parallel lines of effort to accelerate transatlantic industrial co-operation on the Patriot air and missile defence system with European partners and Ukraine, and continues that work to this day," a Pentagon official told the newspaper.