MENAFN - Nam News Network)

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (NNN) -- Singapore said it respects the judgement delivered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case brought by The Gambia against Myanmar under the Genocide Convention.

"We reaffirm our commitment to the international rule of law and the peaceful settlement of disputes, and are studying the implications of the judgement,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Ministry also expressed deep concern about the security and humanitarian situation in Myanmar including the plight of the Rohingya, refugees and internally displaced persons.

"We reiterate our longstanding call for conditions to be created for the safe, voluntary and dignified repatriation of refugees," it said.

The republic also stands ready to continue supporting the humanitarian needs of displaced persons, working together with ASEAN and other international partners.

This includes through the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management, it added.

On Nov 19, 2026, the court ruled that Myanmar had committed genocide against the Rohingya in northern Rakhine State, in violation of its obligations under the convention.

--NNN