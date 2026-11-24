Palestine, EU Establish Joint Committee to Prepare for Elections
(MENAFN) Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh and European Union Representative to the West Bank, Gaza and UNRWA Andreas Fiedler agreed Tuesday to create a joint technical committee tasked with preparing for upcoming legislative and presidential elections.
The decision was reached during a meeting in Ramallah attended by EU Office Communications Officer Shadi Othman and Ayah AlMuhisin, chief of staff to the Palestinian vice president, according to a statement issued by al-Sheikh's office.
“The meeting addressed the latest developments concerning the legislative and presidential elections, the necessity of preparing for these elections, and working together to create the appropriate conditions to ensure transparent and fair elections,” al-Sheikh said in the statement.
“It was agreed to establish a joint Palestinian-European technical committee for this purpose,” he added.
No additional information was provided about the committee's specific responsibilities or the expected date for its operations to begin.
Palestine last held legislative elections in 2006, when Hamas secured a parliamentary majority. Clashes between Hamas and Fatah factions broke out the following year, resulting in Hamas taking control of the Gaza Strip, while the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority retained authority over parts of the occupied West Bank.
The Palestinian Legislative Council has remained inactive since 2007 and was officially dissolved in 2018 following a ruling by the Palestinian Constitutional Court.
A presidential decree issued on Jan. 15, 2026, initially scheduled legislative elections for Nov. 28. However, Palestinian leaders subsequently moved the vote to Sept. 11, 2027.
The Palestinian Authority cited Israeli restrictions and a range of political, security and on-the-ground challenges as reasons for the delay. These included the absence of conditions required to conduct voting in Gaza, limitations affecting the electoral commission and election observers, and restrictions in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank.
The decision was reached during a meeting in Ramallah attended by EU Office Communications Officer Shadi Othman and Ayah AlMuhisin, chief of staff to the Palestinian vice president, according to a statement issued by al-Sheikh's office.
“The meeting addressed the latest developments concerning the legislative and presidential elections, the necessity of preparing for these elections, and working together to create the appropriate conditions to ensure transparent and fair elections,” al-Sheikh said in the statement.
“It was agreed to establish a joint Palestinian-European technical committee for this purpose,” he added.
No additional information was provided about the committee's specific responsibilities or the expected date for its operations to begin.
Palestine last held legislative elections in 2006, when Hamas secured a parliamentary majority. Clashes between Hamas and Fatah factions broke out the following year, resulting in Hamas taking control of the Gaza Strip, while the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority retained authority over parts of the occupied West Bank.
The Palestinian Legislative Council has remained inactive since 2007 and was officially dissolved in 2018 following a ruling by the Palestinian Constitutional Court.
A presidential decree issued on Jan. 15, 2026, initially scheduled legislative elections for Nov. 28. However, Palestinian leaders subsequently moved the vote to Sept. 11, 2027.
The Palestinian Authority cited Israeli restrictions and a range of political, security and on-the-ground challenges as reasons for the delay. These included the absence of conditions required to conduct voting in Gaza, limitations affecting the electoral commission and election observers, and restrictions in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank.
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