WASHINGTON - Even as young male voters swung toward Democrats in this month's midterm elections, the manosphere remains very much a part of American culture, according to a new report from Precision Strategies and Tunnl.



Young men and women moved in the same political direction but differ considerably in their views on gender roles and discrimination, as well as where they find community and whose voices they trust.



“The midterms showed an electorate in motion, with nearly every group moving the same direction,” the report says.“This survey shows a culture in motion too, and its fault lines don't match the vote. They cut across race, class, gender, and generation.”



The report, Beyond the Manosphere, builds on the firms' 2025 Manosphere Index, which examined the economic, social and cultural forces shaping American men's worldviews. This year's research expanded the study to include women, surveying 6,046 US adults in mid-October.



Drawing on election polling, the report notes a 32-point swing toward Democrats among male voters under 30. Yet 45% of men in that age group identified as independents in the survey, and 32% were unsure whether they were going to vote.



Nearly half (49%) of men surveyed said they trust podcaster Joe Rogan, including 41% of Democratic men. None of the personalities tested garnered the trust of more than 22% of women.



Some 63% of men said there is no man in their lives they turn to for advice, compared with 49% of women who said the same about other women.



Loneliness, economic insecurity and a desire for belonging were among the factors driving the appeal of the manosphere that Precision Strategies executive VP of digital and multicultural engagement Krishana Davis discussed in a PRovoke Media podcast in March.



For all the attention paid to the manosphere, just one in five men said they belong to an online community aimed at men, unchanged from 2025. Only 8% are active in men's rights groups, with participation higher among men ages 30 to 44 (16%) than those ages 18 to 29 (11%).



Among women ages 18 to 29, 31% are active in online women's rights groups.



Young adults are also turning to AI for personal support. Among AI users under 30, roughly one in three women and one in four men use chatbots for conversation or emotional support.



Among adults under 35, 51% of both men and women said finding a good-paying job is difficult for people of their gender. Of respondents of all ages who reported such difficulties, just 9% of men blamed women, DEI or racial minorities, while 47% of women said men were favored in hiring and pay.



Most men (67%) and women (75%) agree that there is no single right path for women. Just 19% of men and 13% of women want more women to become full-time homemakers.



The gap is wider when it comes to having children. While 78% of women ages 18 to 29 view women choosing not to have children positively, 56% of men their age do.



Perceptions of discrimination also differ. Some 51% of women under 30 said discrimination against women has increased, compared with 25% to 33% of men across age and racial groups.



For brands, the concentration of men's trust among a handful of personalities and the absence of similarly dominant figures among women call for different approaches, the researchers say.



“Reaching women means showing up in many places, not buying one channel,” the report says.

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