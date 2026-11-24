Sacred Cows: Dude, Where's My Idea?
(MENAFN- PRovoke) As bold and blatant as the daylight heist at the Louvre, each year clients walk into marketing agencies and steal billions of dollars' worth of ideas.
That may sound like ragebait, but considering the number and value of annual new-business pitches, typical agency win rates, the enormous cost of pitching, and the number of agencies reporting client idea theft, a multibillion-dollar haul is entirely plausible. Sadly, there's not a damn thing anyone's going to do about it.
Like all felonious powers, the cabal of clients uses its stature, money and influence to silence and control its vulnerable agency subjects. Welcome to the Agency Hunger Games, where desperate firms, obsessed with profit margins and growth metrics, fight each other to the death for a chance to let ruling clients expropriate their ideas. May the odds be ever in your favor.
Where's a Katniss Everdeen when you need one?
She's at the Martin agency.
In February 2022, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong took to then-Twitter to boast about his company's brilliant idea: a 60-second Super Bowl commercial featuring nothing but a bouncing QR code.
“No ad agency would have done this ad,” Armstrong puffed in his post.
Amid a string of thumbs-up emojis, a lone agency Katniss called bull****.
“Except an ad agency did do that ad,” MARTIN CEO Kristen Cavallo shot back in a post, even noting the exact slide number on which her agency's floating QR-code idea appeared.
A collective gasp emitted from the agency Districts. How dare this rebel Mockingjay speak such treasonous truth? Then something extraordinary happened...
Nothing.
At a time when even a logo tweak can spark cries for boycotts, Cavallo's bombshell allegation-though causing an initial stir-resulted in one big industry shrug. Agencies, afraid of being blacklisted or inadvertently outing their own clients, stayed virtually mute. (Human sacrifices are commonplace during the Agency Hunger Games.)
Clients see it differently, of course, asserting that idea poaching is unfounded, overstated or just sour grapes from losing agencies. They then play their dog-eared get-out-of-jail-free card, claiming the ideas from agencies are never quite right, requiring the client's salient vision, thereby making them their own.
“None of the ideas from any of our partners were conceptually what we were looking for and remained on the cutting room floor,” Coinbase CMO Kate Rouch predictably argued in a follow-up post to Cavallo.
Admittedly, part of the blame for the murkiness around idea ownership lies with the agencies themselves. In desperate attempts to get anxiety-ridden clients to approve an idea-ANY idea-agencies use the oldest trick in the pitch playbook: convincing clients the idea was actually theirs.
Whatever the cause or reason, idea poaching remains prevalent and pervasive. A 2024 PRCA survey revealed that that half of PR agencies (49%) reported clients“using agency ideas without awarding the contract.” Another survey showed a corresponding 48% of ad execs describing client idea poaching as“the norm,” with nine out of 10 execs admitting it happens at least sometimes.
Been there.
In the late 2000s, we pitched an idea to a global hospitality company, including a four-word creative platform. Despite having worked for the brand almost 20 years, we lost the pitch.“We were honestly expecting more from you creatively,” needled the marketing chief. Brutal.
Months later, I stood gobsmacked, staring at our platform splashed on an airport wall (with one minor word tweak). I wasn't bitter. I was outraged. Was there no one who could stop this madness?
Enter: a Brooklyn-born Katniss in stilettoed Louboutins-our agency's fiery CEO.
Brooklyn Katniss fired off an invoice to the hospitality company for several hundred thousand dollars, declaring it“A bargain!” for a global platform. She then went a step further, suggesting in a trade publication that the client had jacked our tagline. Unfortunately, Brooklyn Katniss had forgotten one unforgiving truth about the agency business: no one puts clients in the corner.
The following day, the hotel company's president called and demanded a public apology. Otherwise, he strongly advised, the agency's $1 million piece of the client's business that we still maintained could go away. Brooklyn Katniss begrudgingly apologized. Meanwhile, the client dutifully played their get-out-of-jail-free card, claiming the hotel chain had long been considering such a tagline. Go figure.
Some wishful thinkers have suggested a“pitching code of conduct,” where clients sign pre-pitch contracts protecting all shared content. Perfect. Let's also have them contractually agree to automatically pay for all work out of scope-and their own dinners.
“Copyright the ideas!” you say. Newsflash: The moment you write down an original idea, it is copyright protected. With one catch: copyrights protect only words, illustrations, designs, and other creative expressions-not the idea itself. In other words, Nike could have used Wieden+Kennedy's campaign idea centered on ordinary people achieving extraordinary things through drive and determination, but it could not have legally used the trademarked tagline“Just Do It.”
In short, to protect yourself from client thievery, Santa Clara University law professor Tyler T. Ochoa offers this sobering tip:“If you don't want someone to copy your idea, you shouldn't be putting it out in public.”
In fact, to find an agency that successfully sued for the theft of an idea, you must go back 20+ years.
Two creatives pitched Taco Bell a talking“Psycho Chihuahua.” Though they didn't win the business, the fast-food giant soon rolled out its iconic“Yo Quiero Taco Bell” campaign, complete with... a talking Chihuahua. ¡Qué cojones!
It wasn't copyright law that came into play, however. It was contract law. Lawyers for the creators argued that-based on email exchanges and various meeting notes-Taco Bell had entered into an“implied-in-fact” contract requiring compensation if the company decided to use the chatty Chihuahua. Then, in 2003, Taco Bell's get-out-of-jail-free card finally expired. A jury awarded the creative duo $30.1 million. Enough to buy 800 interns.
So, go ahead, call me bitter. But just remember, simply because everyone thinks you're being paranoid doesn't mean someone's not after you.
Jeremy Baka is co-founder and creative strategist at Missing Hat Co. and previously spent 25 years at BCW, now Burson, most recently as chief creative catalyst, worldwide. He is co-author of The Book We Wish We Had.
Sacred Cows is a periodic opinion column by Jeremy Baka. The views expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of PRovoke Media.
That may sound like ragebait, but considering the number and value of annual new-business pitches, typical agency win rates, the enormous cost of pitching, and the number of agencies reporting client idea theft, a multibillion-dollar haul is entirely plausible. Sadly, there's not a damn thing anyone's going to do about it.
Like all felonious powers, the cabal of clients uses its stature, money and influence to silence and control its vulnerable agency subjects. Welcome to the Agency Hunger Games, where desperate firms, obsessed with profit margins and growth metrics, fight each other to the death for a chance to let ruling clients expropriate their ideas. May the odds be ever in your favor.
Where's a Katniss Everdeen when you need one?
She's at the Martin agency.
In February 2022, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong took to then-Twitter to boast about his company's brilliant idea: a 60-second Super Bowl commercial featuring nothing but a bouncing QR code.
“No ad agency would have done this ad,” Armstrong puffed in his post.
Amid a string of thumbs-up emojis, a lone agency Katniss called bull****.
“Except an ad agency did do that ad,” MARTIN CEO Kristen Cavallo shot back in a post, even noting the exact slide number on which her agency's floating QR-code idea appeared.
A collective gasp emitted from the agency Districts. How dare this rebel Mockingjay speak such treasonous truth? Then something extraordinary happened...
Nothing.
At a time when even a logo tweak can spark cries for boycotts, Cavallo's bombshell allegation-though causing an initial stir-resulted in one big industry shrug. Agencies, afraid of being blacklisted or inadvertently outing their own clients, stayed virtually mute. (Human sacrifices are commonplace during the Agency Hunger Games.)
Clients see it differently, of course, asserting that idea poaching is unfounded, overstated or just sour grapes from losing agencies. They then play their dog-eared get-out-of-jail-free card, claiming the ideas from agencies are never quite right, requiring the client's salient vision, thereby making them their own.
“None of the ideas from any of our partners were conceptually what we were looking for and remained on the cutting room floor,” Coinbase CMO Kate Rouch predictably argued in a follow-up post to Cavallo.
Admittedly, part of the blame for the murkiness around idea ownership lies with the agencies themselves. In desperate attempts to get anxiety-ridden clients to approve an idea-ANY idea-agencies use the oldest trick in the pitch playbook: convincing clients the idea was actually theirs.
Whatever the cause or reason, idea poaching remains prevalent and pervasive. A 2024 PRCA survey revealed that that half of PR agencies (49%) reported clients“using agency ideas without awarding the contract.” Another survey showed a corresponding 48% of ad execs describing client idea poaching as“the norm,” with nine out of 10 execs admitting it happens at least sometimes.
Been there.
In the late 2000s, we pitched an idea to a global hospitality company, including a four-word creative platform. Despite having worked for the brand almost 20 years, we lost the pitch.“We were honestly expecting more from you creatively,” needled the marketing chief. Brutal.
Months later, I stood gobsmacked, staring at our platform splashed on an airport wall (with one minor word tweak). I wasn't bitter. I was outraged. Was there no one who could stop this madness?
Enter: a Brooklyn-born Katniss in stilettoed Louboutins-our agency's fiery CEO.
Brooklyn Katniss fired off an invoice to the hospitality company for several hundred thousand dollars, declaring it“A bargain!” for a global platform. She then went a step further, suggesting in a trade publication that the client had jacked our tagline. Unfortunately, Brooklyn Katniss had forgotten one unforgiving truth about the agency business: no one puts clients in the corner.
The following day, the hotel company's president called and demanded a public apology. Otherwise, he strongly advised, the agency's $1 million piece of the client's business that we still maintained could go away. Brooklyn Katniss begrudgingly apologized. Meanwhile, the client dutifully played their get-out-of-jail-free card, claiming the hotel chain had long been considering such a tagline. Go figure.
Some wishful thinkers have suggested a“pitching code of conduct,” where clients sign pre-pitch contracts protecting all shared content. Perfect. Let's also have them contractually agree to automatically pay for all work out of scope-and their own dinners.
“Copyright the ideas!” you say. Newsflash: The moment you write down an original idea, it is copyright protected. With one catch: copyrights protect only words, illustrations, designs, and other creative expressions-not the idea itself. In other words, Nike could have used Wieden+Kennedy's campaign idea centered on ordinary people achieving extraordinary things through drive and determination, but it could not have legally used the trademarked tagline“Just Do It.”
In short, to protect yourself from client thievery, Santa Clara University law professor Tyler T. Ochoa offers this sobering tip:“If you don't want someone to copy your idea, you shouldn't be putting it out in public.”
In fact, to find an agency that successfully sued for the theft of an idea, you must go back 20+ years.
Two creatives pitched Taco Bell a talking“Psycho Chihuahua.” Though they didn't win the business, the fast-food giant soon rolled out its iconic“Yo Quiero Taco Bell” campaign, complete with... a talking Chihuahua. ¡Qué cojones!
It wasn't copyright law that came into play, however. It was contract law. Lawyers for the creators argued that-based on email exchanges and various meeting notes-Taco Bell had entered into an“implied-in-fact” contract requiring compensation if the company decided to use the chatty Chihuahua. Then, in 2003, Taco Bell's get-out-of-jail-free card finally expired. A jury awarded the creative duo $30.1 million. Enough to buy 800 interns.
So, go ahead, call me bitter. But just remember, simply because everyone thinks you're being paranoid doesn't mean someone's not after you.
Jeremy Baka is co-founder and creative strategist at Missing Hat Co. and previously spent 25 years at BCW, now Burson, most recently as chief creative catalyst, worldwide. He is co-author of The Book We Wish We Had.
Sacred Cows is a periodic opinion column by Jeremy Baka. The views expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of PRovoke Media.
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