Baku Steel Company Took Part In The Azerbaijanitaly Business Forum
During the event, BSC entered into a letter of intent with Italian companies Dismas Trading S.r.l. and Edgar H. Greenham & Co. S.r.l. The document was signed by Director General Kamal Ibrahimov on behalf of BSC and by Manuela Traldi, President of the Italy–Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (ITAZERCOM), on behalf of the Italian partners.
The agreement provides for cooperation in promoting BSC's seamless steel pipes and expanding their sales in the Italian market. The Italian partners will support the introduction of the products to local distributors and end users.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Baku Steel Company CJSC is the largest metallurgical enterprise in the South Caucasus. The company manufactures steel products for construction, infrastructure projects and industry. BSC's seamless steel pipes are produced at its Azerboru production site in Sumgayit.
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