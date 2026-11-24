MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (TSX:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“” or the“”), a financial software and market infrastructure company and majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually,“” and“”), today announced that it will host a year-end Investor Forum in Miami on Friday, December 11, 2026.

Abaxx CEO Josh Crumb and Non-Executive Chairman Dr. Jeff Currie will be joined by directors and executive team members from the Company and Abaxx Exchange, including Abaxx Exchange CEO Nancy Seah and President Joe Raia, to discuss the Company's strategic roadmap, paths to profitability, and plans for 2027. The discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

In-person attendance is by invitation only. Interested investors may request an invitation by December 4, 2026. Space is limited.

The Company will host a live audio webcast of the forum and expects it to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET on December 11. The webcast and presentation slides will be available on the day of the event in the Events section of the Abaxx Investor Relations website. The Company will share a more detailed agenda and instructions for joining the webcast closer to the event.

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies Inc. (TSX: ABXX | OTCQX: ABXXF) is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transformation and the transition to an AI-augmented economy.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore, the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing; parent company of wholly owned subsidiaries Abaxx Spot and Adaptive Infrastructure; and founder and creator of Abaxx Labs and the SmarterMarketsTM podcast.

For more information, visit investors.abaxx.tech, abaxx.exchange, abaxxspot.com and smartermarkets.media

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