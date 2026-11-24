“CIRCOR Aerospace is a strategic addition to our aerospace and defense portfolio, and we welcome the team to Parker,” said Jenny Parmentier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“This business adds complementary capabilities and proprietary technologies that position us to better serve our aerospace and defense customers.”

CIRCOR Aerospace designs, manufactures and supports highly engineered and proprietary flight-critical motion and flow control products for commercial aircraft and defense applications with production locations in the United States and EMEA. The business has strong OEM positions with balanced 50/50 sales across commercial and defense programs and has a positive growth profile driven by leading positions on premier programs. CIRCOR Aerospace is expected to add approximately $270 million in annual sales at more than 40% adjusted EBITDA margin and will be reported as part of the Aerospace Systems Segment.

Jay Reidy, President of Parker's Aerospace Group, added,“The talented team at CIRCOR Aerospace will find opportunities for growth with Parker Aerospace in an industry where we both have strong pedigrees. Our businesses are complementary and our cultures are well aligned, which will allow for a smooth integration. The combination is designed to strengthen our position as a technology partner and provider of advanced systems and components that are critical for current and next generation commercial and defense platforms.”

About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 70 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at or @parkerhannifin.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial information of CIRCOR Aerospace, including adjusted EBITDA, synergized adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the appendix to this press release. These measures are presented to allow investors and Parker to meaningfully evaluate net income and operating margins on a comparable basis. Although these measures are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe they are useful to an investor in evaluating results against other periods.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen uncertainties and risks. Often but not always, these statements may be identified from the use of forward-looking terminology such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“may,”“should,”“could,”“expects,”“targets,”“is likely,”“will,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, and may also include statements regarding future performance, orders, earnings projections, events or developments. Parker cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. It is possible that future performance may differ materially from expectations, including those based on past performance.

Other factors that may affect future performance are: changes in business relationships with and orders by or from major customers, suppliers or distributors, including delays or cancellations in shipments; disputes regarding contract terms, changes in contract costs and revenue estimates for new development programs; changes in product mix; ability to identify acceptable strategic acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing, successful completion or integration of acquisitions and similar transactions, including the integration of Curtis Instruments, Inc., Filtration Group Corporation, and CIRCOR Aerospace; ability to successfully divest businesses planned for divestiture and realize the anticipated benefits of such divestitures; the determination and ability to successfully undertake business realignment activities and the expected costs, including cost savings, thereof; ability to implement successfully business and operating initiatives, including the timing, price and execution of share repurchases and other capital initiatives; availability, cost increases of or other limitations on our access to raw materials, component products and/or commodities if associated costs cannot be recovered in product pricing; ability to manage costs related to insurance and employee retirement and health care benefits; legal and regulatory developments and other government actions, including related to environmental protection, and associated compliance costs; supply chain and labor disruptions, including as a result of tariffs and labor shortages; threats associated with international conflicts and cybersecurity risks and risks associated with protecting our intellectual property; uncertainties surrounding the ultimate resolution of outstanding legal proceedings, including the outcome of any appeals; effects on market conditions, including sales and pricing, resulting from global reactions to U.S. trade policies; manufacturing activity, air travel trends, currency exchange rates, difficulties entering new markets and economic conditions such as inflation, deflation, interest rates and credit availability; inability to obtain, or meet conditions imposed for, required governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in the tax laws in the United States and foreign jurisdictions and judicial or regulatory interpretations thereof; and large scale disasters, such as floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, industrial accidents and pandemics.

Readers should also consider forward looking statements in light of risk factors discussed in Parker's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 and other periodic filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Reconciliation of Forecasted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA CIRCOR Aerospace