MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALTEND, United Kingdom, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech UK Ltd, the UK business of US-headquartered LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) (“LanzaTech” or the“Company”), a carbon management solutions company, has launched a public consultation on its plans for a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) facility at Saltend Chemicals Park, owned and operated by px Group. The brownfield location within the site is currently vacant.

The project, known as DRAGON Humber, would convert sustainably sourced ethanol into SAF (and renewable diesel). Once operational, the proposed facility would produce around 100 million litres of SAF a year, replacing about 1% of the UK's current fossil fuel use in aviation.

The proposed construction complements the Humber's established chemicals industry and would support around 300 skilled jobs during the build. There will be 50 permanent high-quality full-time jobs on site once operational, alongside around 50 new employment opportunities in the supply chain.

Jim Woodger, LanzaTech UK Ltd's Managing Director said,

“We are excited to have reached this important milestone for DRAGON Humber and to now share our proposals with the local community.

“This is a major investment and vote of confidence in the Humber economy, building on the region's industrial heritage and ensuring it maintains its position at the vanguard of the UK's sustainable energy industry.

“We look forward to hearing feedback from residents, businesses and other interested parties during the consultation as we finalise our planning application.”

Local residents, businesses and other interested parties are invited to find out more and share their views by visiting the project website at , and/or attending the in-person events below.

The consultation runs until 11th December. During the consultation period, the LanzaTech project team will be at:



Hedon Market (Market Place, Hedon, East Riding of Yorkshire, HU12 8JA) on 25th November between 9 am – 1 pm.

Hedon Christmas Fair on the 27th November in St Augustine's Church Hall (Church Lane, Hedon, Hull HU12 8JG), 2 pm – 9 pm Hedon Market (Market Place, Hedon, East Riding of Yorkshire, HU12 8JA) on 9th December between 9 am – 1 pm.



Following the public consultation, a planning application will be submitted to East Riding of Yorkshire Council for its consideration before the end of 2026. Members of the public and local stakeholders will have a further opportunity to share their views on the planned facility during this period too. If approved, the planned facility is scheduled to begin construction in 2028 and be operational during 2031. The development would include an Alcohol-to-Jet facility and an electrolyser to produce the hydrogen needed for the SAF production process. Ethanol and fuel storage tanks would be located towards the southern boundary of the chemical park, close to the existing jetty.

All ethanol feedstock would be imported to the site by ship, with SAF and renewable diesel transported by barge across the Humber Estuary for onward distribution. The plan is for the SAF to be blended with conventional jet fuel and distributed to UK airports through the existing pipeline network. There should be negligible congestion on local roads due to truck movements as a result of the development.

SAF can be blended with conventional jet fuel for use in existing aircraft engines and is fully safe and approved for use in commercial aviation globally today. The fuel made by LanzaTech typically delivers lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions savings of more than 70% compared with conventional fossil jet fuel, helping to reduce aviation's reliance on fossil fuels and reduce emissions.

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech (NASDAQ: LNZA) is a leader in carbon management, using its proprietary gas-fermentation platform to transform waste carbon into valuable products. Through global partnerships, LanzaTech enables the production of feedstocks for high-value markets including SAF and chemicals. Headquartered in the U.S., the company provides technology and commercial pathways that strengthen industrial resilience and unlock new economic value from carbon.

Public Relations/Media Contact:

Freya Burton

...