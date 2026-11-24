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National University (NU) students receive their degree once they complete all program requirements and their record is reviewed, with no need to wait for a commencement ceremony

NU's Registrar's Office is reviewing student records and conferring degrees every day, and students are asked to allow up to three weeks for the review Students with a documented job offer or license deadline can ask their Academic and Finance Counselor about an expedited review of their record San Diego, CA, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students at National University (NU), the San Diego-based, Veteran-founded nonprofit, who need proof of their degree to start a job do not have to wait for a graduation ceremony.* A degree is conferred, which makes it official on the student's record, once the student completes all program requirements and NU reviews the record. NU's Registrar's Office is reviewing student records and conferring degrees every day, and students are asked to allow up to three weeks for the review. Commencement is a separate celebration, and attending it is not required to receive a degree. NU expects to increase staffing in Registrar Services by 48% by December 2026. NU states that its student information system transition does not affect the value of a degree, degree requirements or a student's ability to earn an NU credential. NU is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of 479 institutions, about 16% of those classified, to hold the Carnegie Opportunity Colleges and Universities designation for higher access and higher earnings. “We want students to know their degree does not depend on a ceremony date,” said Daren Upham, Senior Vice President of Student Experience at National University.“If an employer or a licensing board needs proof that you finished, reach out to your Academic and Finance Counselor as soon as possible. They can review your documents with you and walk you through any next steps.” From your final course to proof of your degree

Step NU Action For the Student Program completed The Graduation team is notified and reviews your academic record. A graduation application is no longer required Confirm your final grades have posted. It is also important to ensure the mailing address on file is correct. That is the address used to mail a diploma.

A mailing address must be input before a degree is conferred. The mailing address is delivered to the diploma printing vendor and cannot be updated after that.

Once a degree is conferred, a mailing address can no longer be updated. Academic review The Registrar's Office is reviewing student records and conferring degrees every day. Allow up to three weeks for your academic review Tell your Academic and Finance Counselor if you have a documented urgent need Degree conferred NU updates your student record and sends an email to the address on file Check that your email address on file is current Diploma NU emails a digital diploma link and mails the paper diploma to the address on file Check that your mailing address on file is current



Proof of your degree for an employer or licensing board



Your digital diploma. A link is sent to your NU student email after your degree is conferred.

An official letter. Letters about completion of degree requirements come from the Office of the Registrar. Employer verification. Employers can confirm a degree through the verification service NU has authorized.

If a job offer or license can't wait

Students with a documented urgent need, such as a job offer, licensure or another time-sensitive requirement, can ask their Academic and Finance Counselor about an expedited review. The counselor reviews the documents and works with the Registrar's Office to determine whether an expedited review applies. Questions about degree conferral can also go to....

Checking your progress before your last class



Meet with your counselor. Your Academic and Finance Counselor reviews your record when you have four or fewer credits remaining.

Open your Degree Progress Audit. Students in graduate programs can sign in to MyNU, select the Academic Journey tile and view their audit. NU is adding programs every two weeks until all students have access. Confirm your contact details. Your diploma goes to the address on file.

Students who meet academic and graduation requirements remain eligible for conferral through the University's standard processes. NU posts updates on its Student Information System Upgrade page, its official source for current information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: I'm a National University student with a job offer. Do I have to wait for the graduation ceremony to get my degree?

Answer: No. Your degree is conferred after you complete all program requirements and NU reviews your record. Commencement is a separate celebration, and you do not need to attend it to receive your degree.

Question: I finished my last class at National University. When will my degree be official?

Answer: NU's Registrar's Office is reviewing student records and conferring degrees every day. Allow up to three weeks for your academic review. You will receive an email at the address on file when your degree is conferred.

Question: Can National University review my record sooner if my job or license depends on it?

Answer: Students with a documented urgent need can ask their Academic and Finance Counselor. Your counselor reviews your documents and works with the Registrar's Office to determine whether an expedited review applies.

Question: How can I show an employer that I completed my degree at NU?

Answer: Your Academic and Finance Counselor can explain which proof fits what your employer or licensing board is asking for.

Question: When will I receive my diploma from National University?

Answer: Your diploma is sent to the address on file after your degree is conferred.

Question: Does the student information system transition affect the value of my National University degree?

Answer: No. NU states that its student information system transition does not affect the value of a degree, degree requirements or a student's ability to earn a credential.

*Source: National University staffing statement, Graduation and Registrar pages and Student Information System Upgrade page, November 2026.

About National University

National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to serving nontraditional, working, and military students since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU provides accessible, flexible learning options designed to help students achieve their goals while balancing family, service, work, and other commitments. NU offers over 100 programs through four-week courses, 1:1 Oxford-style instruction, and online and in-person learning. Each year, the university serves approximately 130,000 learners, including degree-seeking and workforce and professional development students. Its global network of 255,000 alumni contributes to communities and industries around the world. Guided by its Whole Human EducationTM approach, NU combines the support students need, meaningful learning experiences, and career-focused outcomes to help students succeed in school, work, and life. Learn more at NU.edu.

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