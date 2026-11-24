MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Supercars Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.18% during 2027–2032, with IC engine vehicles holding a 72.73% share in 2026. Combustion-powered cars still form the largest base, while hybrid and electric models are emerging as the main growth area for manufacturers.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the supercars market size is expected to grow from USD 2 1.73 billion in 202 7 to USD 29.33 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.18% from 2027 to 2032. More private wealth, hybrid performance technology, and racing-derived engineering are helping manufacturers attract buyers. Limited-series models also appeal to those who expect them to hold their value. However, strict emissions and noise rules, along with high borrowing costs, could restrict sales and delay purchases.

Supercars Market Trends and Drivers

Electrification and Hybrid Powertrains Enhance Vehicle Performance: Electric motors strengthen the appeal of hybrid supercars by improving power delivery and handling. In the Valhalla, they support torque distribution and maintain acceleration between gear changes, working alongside the combustion engine to deliver a more responsive driving experience.

Rising Wealth Among Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals: The growing number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals is expanding the potential customer base for supercar manufacturers. Rising personal wealth across major regions is enabling more affluent buyers to consider high-end performance vehicles, supporting demand in the premium automotive segment.

“The supercars market requires a clear assessment of evolving buyer preferences, vehicle offerings, pricing structures, and regional demand. Mordor Intelligence applies a consistent research framework combining market data, company disclosures, segment-level analysis, and regional assessments to provide decisionmakers with a reliable basis for evaluating market opportunities and competitive conditions.” says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence .

Supercars Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific is where growth is moving fastest. Manufacturers are opening new showrooms and service centers to reach rising luxury demand, although sales patterns still differ widely from one country to another.

Europe remains the largest regional market, due to long-standing brand loyalty and strong dealer networks. Manufacturers there are investing in showrooms that combine sales, service, and customer experiences in one place.

Supercars Industry Segmentation

By Type

Convertible

Non-convertible

By Propulsion Type

IC Engine

Electric



Hybrid

By Payment Type

Cash Payment

Financing / Loan

Leasing / Subscription

By Sales Channel

Dealership

Direct-to-Consumer

Online Configurator

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends:

Supercars Companies

Ferrari SpA

Automobili Lamborghini SpA

Porsche AG

McLaren Automotive Limited

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc

Bugatti Automobiles SAS

Maserati SpA

Koenigsegg Automotive AB

Pagani Automobili SpA



Bugatti Rimac d.o.o. (Rimac Automobili)

SSC North America

Zenvo Automotive A/S

Hennessey Performance Engineering

Lotus Cars Ltd

Apollo Automobil GmbH

Saleen Automotive Inc.

Automobili Pininfarina GmbH

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