Supercars Market To Hit USD 29.33 Billion By 2032, With Europe Holding 38.2% Share, Reports Mordor Intelligence
Hyderabad, India, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the supercars market size is expected to grow from USD 2 1.73 billion in 202 7 to USD 29.33 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.18% from 2027 to 2032. More private wealth, hybrid performance technology, and racing-derived engineering are helping manufacturers attract buyers. Limited-series models also appeal to those who expect them to hold their value. However, strict emissions and noise rules, along with high borrowing costs, could restrict sales and delay purchases.
Supercars Market Trends and Drivers
Electrification and Hybrid Powertrains Enhance Vehicle Performance: Electric motors strengthen the appeal of hybrid supercars by improving power delivery and handling. In the Valhalla, they support torque distribution and maintain acceleration between gear changes, working alongside the combustion engine to deliver a more responsive driving experience.
Rising Wealth Among Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals: The growing number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals is expanding the potential customer base for supercar manufacturers. Rising personal wealth across major regions is enabling more affluent buyers to consider high-end performance vehicles, supporting demand in the premium automotive segment.
“The supercars market requires a clear assessment of evolving buyer preferences, vehicle offerings, pricing structures, and regional demand. Mordor Intelligence applies a consistent research framework combining market data, company disclosures, segment-level analysis, and regional assessments to provide decisionmakers with a reliable basis for evaluating market opportunities and competitive conditions.” says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence .
Supercars Market Share by Region
Asia-Pacific is where growth is moving fastest. Manufacturers are opening new showrooms and service centers to reach rising luxury demand, although sales patterns still differ widely from one country to another.
Europe remains the largest regional market, due to long-standing brand loyalty and strong dealer networks. Manufacturers there are investing in showrooms that combine sales, service, and customer experiences in one place.Explore Supercars Market Report in Japanese:
Supercars Industry Segmentation
By Type
- Convertible
- Non-convertible
By Propulsion Type
- IC Engine
- Electric
- Hybrid
By Payment Type
- Cash Payment
- Financing / Loan
- Leasing / Subscription
By Sales Channel
- Dealership
- Direct-to-Consumer
- Online Configurator
Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends:
Supercars Companies
- Ferrari SpA
- Automobili Lamborghini SpA
- Porsche AG
- McLaren Automotive Limited
- Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc
- Bugatti Automobiles SAS
- Maserati SpA
- Koenigsegg Automotive AB
- Pagani Automobili SpA
- Bugatti Rimac d.o.o. (Rimac Automobili)
- SSC North America
- Zenvo Automotive A/S
- Hennessey Performance Engineering
- Lotus Cars Ltd
- Apollo Automobil GmbH
- Saleen Automotive Inc.
- Automobili Pininfarina GmbH
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About Mordor Intelligence
Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.
Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Data Center Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.comCONTACT: For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:...
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